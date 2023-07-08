TEWKSBURY — The Educational Collaborative Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School is an online, free public school that serves students in grades K-12 and is approved through the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Open to students across the state, the academy is an option for families with students who would benefit from a virtual education due to any number of factors. Praised by several local families, the school has increasingly become an option for those who desire the rigor of a traditional brick and mortar school but seek the support and flexibility of an online option.
TECCA considers itself a safe and nurturing environment which meets all academic standards of the Commonwealth.
The school was started in 2014. Teachers are certified and teach to the Massachusetts standards. This year, the academy graduated 320 seniors and total enrollment is over 1,300 students. Even with the virtual learning and support structure, students are offered the opportunity to socialize with other students through meetups, clubs, and field trips.
A recent social media post showed high school students visiting a Worcester pharmaceutical company developing new therapies for autoimmune diseases.
The school has been transformative for two Tewksbury families.
Vicki Sullivan’s daughter was challenged by anxiety, a struggle she had been battling since fourth grade. Sullivan describes carrying her child to the middle school, where Wynn staff was very supportive but her daughter could not overcome her issues.
When Sullivan learned about the online school option, she was intrigued.
According to Sullivan, “They [TECCA] follow the school calendar, there are daily online, live classes, they provide you a laptop and any supplies for projects, etc. I immediately started researching, it sounded like a great alternative. We applied and she was accepted.”
Despite being warned by skeptics that the school was not a good choice and that her child would be continue to be isolated, Sullivan persevered.
“I was not going to continue to force her to go to in person school and deal with her anxiety. You could see the relief in her face,” said Sullivan, whose daughter navigated all of the technology, taught herself the platform, and was motivated to take her classes.
And the rest is history. Sullivan’s daughter, AnnMarie, graduated in June with a 90 average, was chosen as commencement speaker, is working, and will attend Endicott College. Sullivan wants to get the word out about TECCA because “many families are struggling to find solutions for their students and TECCA is an option they may not be aware of.”
AnnMarie loved TECCA.
“Even though it was virtual learning, I still felt very connected to everyone at the school. They have amazing lesson plans that I actually felt challenged doing. I’m hoping to spread information on TECCA because I believe it can help a lot of families and kids just like it helped me,” she said.
AnnMarie said that the school is an option for kids who have learning disabilities, illness, physical disabilities, mental health problems, an always moving lifestyle, or would prefer online schooling.
“I loved TECCA because of how much I could customize my learning to myself and how much support they offered,” AnnMarie said.
Georgia Allen sought an alternative academic option for her daughter, Dasia, as well.
A talented theater and singing student, the pandemic is what brought TECCA front and center for them.
According to Dasia, “We joined TECCA during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, my freshman year of high school. TECCA is an established virtual school with a great reputation for providing an excellent education and extracurricular activities.”
Allen felt that the school’s curriculum and rigor was what they were looking for, and she was impressed with the responsiveness of the administration and faculty.
The flexible schedule is also a reason that many students who are part of arts organizations are enrolled.
“There are students who are ballet performers and musical performers who cannot follow a regular school schedule,” said Allen.
She is impressed with the independence that students are given to set their schedules and complete their work. Students have a Learning Coach — a parent or family member that supports the student in their educational journey in addition to their instructors.
Since Connections Academy is a nationwide program, when a student joins a club, they work with students and mentors from around the country.
“I’m very impressed with the diversity of the teaching team and the student body,” said Allen, who felt that the breadth of backgrounds has made it a richer experience.
Allen gave an example of administration responsiveness.
“To combat the hesitation of students who wanted to attend the prom, Dasia organized a Prom Pals Project where students were matched with another student of the same age to attend the in-person event. At least 20 students who might have otherwise not attended went as a result of this program,” said Allen, impressed with the supportive staff.
And graduates are attending schools of higher learning across the country.
“Their transcript is the same as in a traditional school,” said Allen.
And, like Sullivan, Allen had doubters in her family, but the skeptics have been won over.
“We really wish more people knew about this option,” said Allen.
