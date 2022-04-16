TEWSKBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on April 11, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Bob Fowler was not in attendance. The board welcomed newly elected member Jim Duffy, who replaced Jay Delaney for a three-year term.
The board reorganized following the April 2 annual town election. Steve Johnson was reelected as chair, and Bob Fowler was reelected as vice chair. Duffy was appointed clerk. Johnson told members to begin considering future committee assignments, as current terms will end June 30.
The board voted to waive sign special permit fees for the remainder of 2022 to incentivize businesses along the commercial corridor to invest in upgraded signs and improve the look of the town. Town Planner Alex Lowder proposed the policy at the board’s last meeting, noting that businesses will still be required to pay for a building permit, but the permitting process is administratively easy and typically only takes one board hearing.
The board voted to approve a non-substantial change determination for Border Road to resolve a property line dispute.
The board voted to endorse an approval not required plan at 300 Ames Pond Road; consultants Jim Hanley and Dick Cuoco explained that the move to file a perimeter plan seeks to retain the current underlying zoning of the parcel for the next three years.
The board voted to endorse an approval not required plan for lot line relocation at 890 East St. and 118 Lumber Lane.
The board reviewed a preliminary subdivision plan at 2212 Main St. to preserve the current underlying zoning of the parcel; the board took no official action but accepted the plan into the record.
The board reviewed a presentation on the revised zoning bylaw ahead of Town Meeting in May.
The board reviewed Article 31 of the Town Meeting warrant, "to change the zoning district classification for [108 Maple Street, 118 Maple Street, and 55 Memory Lane] from Residential (R40) to Multiple Family to allow Multi family development of the site."
Owner Gora Banerjee explained that he is seeking to recoup an investment on the 10.5 acre lot, and wants to build single-family homes on lots smaller than one acre. Johnson explained it would be impossible to do that because the town does not have small-lot zoning, and the town can't limit development on the property under multifamily zoning.
"There is no in-between option," he said. “We don’t have a mechanism to create what you’re talking about.”
The board voted to recommend indefinite postponement on the article.
The board continued a discussion on a site plan special permit and land disturbance permit for Trull Brook Golf Course at 160 and 170 River Road to the April 25 meeting.
The board continued a discussion on a land disturbance permit for CIL Realty at 85 French St. to the April 25 meeting.
The board continued a discussion on a modification to site plan special permit for 960 Main Street Development, LLC at 940-960 Main St. to the April 25 meeting.
The board briefly discussed a site plan special permit, special permit, and land disturbance permit at 60 Highland View Road with consultant Matt Hamor. Hamor explained that the developer is working with the town engineer to get final approval on the parcel’s drainage system after encountering unforeseen issues.
The board continued the item to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a concept plan for 2122 Main St. with owner Derek Leider and consultant Matt Hamor. They explained that the construction of a retail building on the lot would be financially problematic. Instead, Leider wants to build a parking lot and three townhouses to create a mixed-use development that serves the parking needs of abutter Donna’s Donuts through a modification of the existing special permit.
Member Eric Ryder took issue with the designation of parking as a commercial component, citing a precedent set by a town center district project at the old police station that used parking as a commercial component; Hamor said that incorporating Donna’s into the lot would qualify as the commercial component.
Johnson said that the board gets to consider the project on a case-by-case basis, but warned the developer that it may want to gain feedback from the absent Bob Fowler before proceeding with a plan.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 25, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.