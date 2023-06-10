TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on May 31, 2023 to recognize Tewksbury Public Schools volunteers and approve school trips.
The committee opened the meeting by recognizing outstanding volunteers for the 2022-2023 school year, including members of the various Parent Advisory Councils across the district.
“[Our volunteers] do an outstanding job for our culture and our school,” said Wynn Middle School Principal John Weir.
“Our kids in Tewksbury get the benefit from everything that they do,” added Heath Brook Principal Terry Gerrish.
The committee recognized Molly Ginsburg, Katie Anderon, Lauren Wagstaff, and Alex Kasprzak from the Dewing School; Danielle Bresnahan, Danielle Newell, Lisa Lynch, Deepti Dutt, Shayla Neffendorf, Megan Lewis, Niamh Sheehan, Emily Senarian, Karen Gillotte, and Helen Matysczak from the Heath Brook School; Anna Kaiser, Tracey O’Brien, Tracy Torra, Chris Moncada, Michelle Robertson, Jennifer Foley, Jean Tavares, Colin Steele, and Kate Puopolo of the Center Elementary School; Kim Nadeau, Julie Naughton, Heidi Rubera, Jennie Francois, Kayla Biagioni-Smith, Tiffany Troxell, and Jennifer Burke at the Ryan School; Deb Johnson, John Stanton, Krista Palma, Melissa Malone, and Heather Lacount of the Wynn; and Carolyn Gaglione, Lori Carriere, Christine Paquette, and Jeannette Waugh at TMHS.
Lumber company Holt & Bugbee received the Ginsburg Family Award for their support of Tewksbury students through nearly $200,000 in scholarships and support for the Tewksbury Titans Robotics Team. The Krissy Polimeno Outstanding Educator Award went to Center Elementary School Principal Jay Harding and Assistant Principal Rob Rogers for their work in successfully opening the new school on a tight schedule while building community among students and staff.
The committee approved a February 2025 trip to Puerto Rico and an April 2025 trip to Quebec for TMHS. The committee also approved updates to the 2023-2024 student handbook for the Ryan and Wynn Schools and TMHS.
Business Manager Dave Libby shared that the district’s current contract for transportation services is expiring at the end of the school year; seven companies were invited to bid for a new contract for regular bus and in-district special education transportation services. Tewksbury Transit submitted the only bid; in-district services will cost $8.5 million for three years and out-of-district service costs will be determined by a contract shared with Chelmsford and Billerica.
Libby said that in the case of consistent late arrivals or other issues, the district will be protected. The contracts were approved. Libby noted later in the meeting that the district’s bus fleet had been reduced to 21 buses to accommodate a lack of drivers, and applications are open at the bus company.
Director of Special Education Rick Pelletier and Director of Student and Family Support Karen Baker O’Brien gave a presentation on tiered focused monitoring, a state process by which districts are reviewed over a three-year cycle to address compliance with state and federal special education and civil rights requirements.
Pelletier explained that the district is in the low-risk category for special education, meaning there were no findings. However, the district has only partially implemented equal access as part of civil rights, which refers to “access to special ed students in the inclusion setting, as opposed to substantially separate.”
The district will need to submit a root-cause analysis report to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by the end of the month. Baker O’Brien added administrators are working to ensure that materials are being translated into all necessary languages for students.
Baker O’Brien also shared two new student mental health initiatives, noting that one in six students suffers from a mental health concern. The district is using Care Solace, a mental health care coordination service, to help parents find available providers matched to students’ specific mental health needs.
The district is also partnering with Hirschberg Behavioral Health Services in Hadley, Mass., to involve support staff, adjustment counselors, guidance counselors, school psychologists, and behavioral specialists in supporting students across the district experiencing behavioral dysregulation.
Pelletier also highlighted the transition of the Developmental Learning Center to the Heath Brook School in the upcoming school year, and a skill-maintenance special education extended school year in July and August.
In her monthly report, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan highlighted over 100 TMHS seniors receiving about $170,000 in awards and scholarships from more than 60 donations at senior awards night. She also congratulated the TMHS Theater Company for their eight wins and 19 nominations at the annual TAMY Awards, celebrating excellence in high school theater.
She also reminded students between the ages of 14 and 17 to visit the TMHS guidance department to learn about available summer jobs and get a work permit.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott shared information on summer reading: students in grades K-4 will read three books, including one nonfiction book; the Ryan School will be reading “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate; the Wynn Middle School will be reading “Drums, Girls and Dangerous Pies” by Jordan Sonnenblick; and TMHS students will be reading a book of their choice.
Families can learn more on the district website or by visiting the Tewksbury Public Library; Ryan and Wynn students will be provided with books through support from the PACs. McDermott also thanked college students for working as substitute teachers during their vacations.
Committee members discussed the superintendent evaluation timeline for Theriault-Regan. Members will receive documents by July 3, and mid-month members will submit individual evaluations to the chair, who will deliver a summary of the evaluations in public session.
The next meeting is set for June 14, 2023.
