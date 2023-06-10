The 2023 Annual Ginsburg Family Award recognized the Holt & Bugbee Company

At last week's school committee meeting, the 2023 Annual Ginsburg Family Award recognized the Holt & Bugbee Company for their charitable support of Tewksbury students.   (Rosalyn Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mittee met on May 31, 2023 to recognize Tewks­bury Public Schools volunteers and approve school trips.

The committee opened the meeting by recognizing outstanding volunteers for the 2022-2023 school year, including members of the various Parent Ad­visory Councils across the district.

“[Our volunteers] do an outstanding job for our culture and our school,” said Wynn Middle School Principal John Weir.

“Our kids in Tewksbury get the benefit from every­thing that they do,” added Heath Brook Principal Terry Gerrish.

The committee recognized Molly Ginsburg, Ka­tie Anderon, Lauren Wag­staff, and Alex Kasprzak from the Dewing School; Danielle Bresnahan, Dan­ielle Newell, Lisa Lynch, Deepti Dutt, Shayla Nef­fendorf, Megan Lewis, Niamh Sheehan, Emily Senarian, Karen Gillotte, and Helen Matysczak from the Heath Brook School; Anna Kaiser, Tracey O’Bri­en, Tracy Torra, Chris Mon­cada, Michelle Robertson, Jennifer Foley, Jean Ta­vares, Colin Steele, and Kate Puopolo of the Center Elementary School; Kim Nadeau, Julie Naughton, Heidi Rubera, Jennie Fran­cois, Kayla Biagioni-Smith, Tiffany Troxell, and Jenni­fer Burke at the Ryan School; Deb Johnson, John Stanton, Krista Palma, Melissa Malone, and Hea­ther Lacount of the Wynn; and Carolyn Gaglione, Lori Carriere, Christine Pa­quette, and Jeannette Waugh at TMHS.

Lumber company Holt & Bugbee received the Gins­burg Family Award for their support of Tewks­bury students through nearly $200,000 in scholarships and support for the Tewksbury Titans Robot­ics Team. The Krissy Poli­meno Outstanding Educa­tor Award went to Center Elementary School Prin­cipal Jay Harding and As­sistant Principal Rob Rog­ers for their work in successfully opening the new school on a tight schedule while building community among students and staff.

The committee approved a February 2025 trip to Puerto Rico and an April 2025 trip to Quebec for TMHS. The committee also approved updates to the 2023-2024 student handbook for the Ryan and Wynn Schools and TMHS.

Business Manager Dave Libby shared that the district’s current contract for transportation services is expiring at the end of the school year; seven companies were invited to bid for a new contract for regular bus and in-district special education transportation services. Tewksbury Tran­sit submitted the only bid; in-district services will cost $8.5 million for three years and out-of-district service costs will be determined by a contract shared with Chelmsford and Bil­lerica.

Libby said that in the case of consistent late ar­rivals or other issues, the district will be protected. The contracts were ap­prov­ed. Libby noted later in the meeting that the district’s bus fleet had been reduced to 21 buses to accommodate a lack of drivers, and applications are open at the bus company.

Director of Special Edu­cation Rick Pelletier and Director of Student and Family Support Karen Baker O’Brien gave a pre­sentation on tiered focus­ed monitoring, a state pro­cess by which districts are reviewed over a three-year cycle to address com­pliance with state and federal special education and civil rights requirements.

Pelletier explained that the district is in the low-risk category for special education, meaning there were no findings. However, the district has only partially implemented equal access as part of civil rights, which refers to “ac­cess to special ed students in the inclusion setting, as opposed to substantially separate.”

The district will need to submit a root-cause analy­sis report to the Depart­ment of Elementary and Secondary Education by the end of the month. Ba­ker O’Brien added administrators are working to ensure that materials are being translated into all necessary languages for students.

Baker O’Brien also shared two new student mental health initiatives, noting that one in six students suffers from a mental health concern. The district is us­ing Care Solace, a mental health care coordination service, to help parents find available providers match­ed to students’ specific men­tal health needs.

The district is also partnering with Hirschberg Behavioral Health Servi­ces in Hadley, Mass., to in­volve support staff, adjust­ment counselors, guidance counselors, school psychologists, and behavioral specialists in supporting students across the district experiencing behavioral dysregulation.

Pelletier also highlighted the transition of the Devel­opmental Learning Center to the Heath Brook School in the upcoming school year, and a skill-maintenance special education extended school year in July and August.

In her monthly report, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan highlighted over 100 TMHS seniors receiving about $170,000 in awards and scholarships from more than 60 donations at senior awards night. She also congratulated the TMHS Theater Company for their eight wins and 19 nominations at the annual TAMY Awards, celebrating excellence in high school theater.

She also reminded students between the ages of 14 and 17 to visit the TMHS guidance department to learn about available summer jobs and get a work permit.

Assistant Superinten­dent Lori McDermott shared information on summer reading: students in grades K-4 will read three books, including one nonfiction book; the Ryan School will be reading “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate; the Wynn Mid­dle School will be reading “Drums, Girls and Danger­ous Pies” by Jordan Son­nenblick; and TMHS students will be reading a book of their choice.

Families can learn more on the district website or by visiting the Tewksbury Public Library; Ryan and Wynn students will be provided with books through support from the PACs. McDermott also thanked college students for working as substitute teachers during their vacations.

Committee members discussed the superintendent evaluation timeline for Theriault-Regan. Members will receive documents by July 3, and mid-month members will submit individual evaluations to the chair, who will deliver a summary of the evaluations in public session.

The next meeting is set for June 14, 2023.

