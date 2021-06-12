TEWKSBURY — Last week, the Board of Selectmen heard a presentation about the new combination DPW/school maintenance facility to be built at the existing DPW site at 999 Whipple Road. The plan was presented by DPW Director Brian Gilbert and Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman, along with consultants from the project management team, including Jeff Alberti of Weston and Sampson Engineers.
“The DPW touches the lives of the residents every day by maintaining the infrastructure that the community relies on,” Alberti said, outlining the 24-hour management, maintenance, and engineering responsibilities of the department.
Alberti explained that as a branch of emergency and school maintenance services, the DPW needs a safe and efficient facility to operate; the school maintenance department alone is responsible for the upkeep of approximately one million square feet of facilities spread over 165 acres of land.
The original DPW facility was built in 1962 with no significant improvements since; the building is not code compliant, which Alberti said negatively affects operations. He shared photos of staff spaces, operations areas, and vehicle storage and maintenance areas, which “do not meet acceptable industry and safety standards.”
Because the facility is undersized, the department’s multimillion dollar fleet is partially stored outdoors which reduces the lifespan of vehicles. In order to develop the design of the new facility, consultants conducted staff interviews to verify program and code requirements, developed a comprehensive list of vehicles and equipment, and prepared sketches for each operating area.
The construction will be carried out in multiple phases. In the first phase, the vehicle and equipment storage and management facility will be built on currently unused land in order to allow for the existing main building in phase two to be demolished without disrupting operations.
On the site of the existing main building, facing Whipple Road, a new building with offices, trade shops, and vehicle storage will be built. Along Whipple Road and Pine Street, the plan will maintain the natural buffer and add more landscaping.
The larger portion of construction will be completed in phase 1. Total project costs are expected to come in at $39,563,100.
Alberti said that the cost reflects a linear escalation in the market, as well as a spike in 2021 due to material and labor shortages from the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are not overdesigned facilities, they are designed to meet today’s codes,” he said.
Phase 1 will see designs finalized over the summer, and funding will be sought at fall Town Meeting. The project will go out to bid in the winter, and construction is projected to start in spring 2022.
Construction of phase 1 will be complete in July 2023. Phase 2 will go to bid in summer of 2023, and construction will begin in fall of 2023. Construction is projected to be completed in January of 2025.
Alberti said that the improved facility will be beneficial to the town by creating a safe, code-compliant work environment for town employees; protecting the town’s multi-million dollar investment in vehicles and equipment; improving response times through greater efficiency to better serve the public; and consolidating space and resources between the DPW and school maintenance department.
He added that it is important for the town to avoid “band aid fixes” and create a design plan now to avoid a mandated emergency replacement.
Members of the board expressed concern about funding of the project. Town Manager Richard Montuori explained that the FY22 budget has $1.1 million set aside for debt service, and there is funding available through the general fund, sewer enterprise fund, and water enterprise fund.
Montuori said that if revenues from the state come in higher than expected, the town may be able to put more money into those budgets to help fund the first phase of the project; if not, the town will tap reserves to bring down phase 1 costs to fit the debt service within those numbers.
In order to come up with $19 million in funding based on money already set aside, the town could borrow $15.5 million and use $3.5 million in reserves based on a 2.5 percent current interest rate, which Montuori said is high due to the pandemic.
He said that he was confident that the town can fund the project without a debt exclusion, even amid economic uncertainty in 2023 when the second phase begins.
Montuori added that the school maintenance facility is currently renting space on Washington Street as they lack a space of their own; he said that when the center fire station is vacated, the school maintenance department will be able to move operations to the station to save money on rent.
Board members, including chairman Jay Kelly, expressed doubt in the funding plan and requested that several different design and planning options be developed for the site if funding for the second phase cannot be obtained.
Montuori agreed to investigate options, but asserted his confidence in the funding plan.
For more information, residents may visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.