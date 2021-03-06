TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Selectmen met for a virtual meeting via WebEx on Feb. 23, 2020 to discuss the new Tewksbury Diversity Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee and conduct Town Manager Richard Montuori’s annual performance review.
The board continued to their next meeting a discussion about an alteration of premises application for Tewksbury Country Club Events, Inc., as well as a discussion about a full restaurant liquor license, entertainment license, and common victualler license application for the country club.
The board approved the annual town election warrant for the town wide election on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
The board discussed the new Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee, which was first proposed in August by member Jayne Wellman.
Wellman incorporated the board’s recent edits into the committee’s charter. The committee will consist of nine appointed residents and three ex-officio town staff, and will educate, advocate, and celebrate the growing diversity of the town.
The committee will not have a budget; any funds needed for operations will come before town meeting. Members expressed satisfaction with the updates.
Member Mark Kratman said that he would prefer to have a public meeting about the document to avoid leaving any group out of the discussion.
“I do think there’s room and opportunity for community input,” said member Anne Marie Stronach, referring to the committee’s future town wide listening tour. “We have to get started with something. We as a board always have the ability to change and redefine.”
“As leaders, we’re in a position to take action and we have the responsibility to speak for all our constituents, including those who don’t feel comfortable speaking out for themselves,” added Wellman. “We can look around our town and see the growing diversity as a demographic condition but it has to be deeper than that.”
Kratman said he felt that residents should tell the board what they need, not the other way around.
Chairman Jay Kelly noted that the board had received several letters in support of the formation of the committee. The board voted 4-1 to approve the formation of the committee, with Kratman as the dissenting vote.
The board took resident comments. Cheri Conrad called in to suggest that clergy members be included on the committee. Anne Seichter called in to support the committee.
“As a mother of a multiracial family, I see the utmost importance of this committee... it helps me feel like my family is included in the town,” she said.
Seichter asked if the committee would lead cultural activities in town; Wellman said the committee would be leading events as part of the education and outreach mandate.
The board reviewed a National Grid pole petition for Fiske Street. A National Grid representative explained that the company wants to install voltage regulators on the street and needs to move a pole. The board voted to approve the petition.
The board conducted an annual review for Montuori. Members focused on Montuori’s management skills and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“He’s always there early and stays late,” said member Brian Dick who praised Montuori’s good communication and collaboration with town departments, adding “he’s a planner, he’s a doer, he’s transparent, he’s honest.”
Stronach praised Montuori’s budget presentations and integrity.
“I want everyone to know that I think every single member of this team has had private challenges with Mr. Montuori that are always met with respect and with the utmost forefront in his mind of doing the right thing for our residents,” she said, noting that while residents may not see Montuori as forward-facing, she has come to appreciate that he works constantly behind the scenes.
Wellman highlighted Montuori’s stability throughout the pandemic, and Kelly spoke about Montouri’s professionalism.
“When you really need a leader, he stands up,” added Kratman.
Montuori thanked the board for their support and looked forward to taking on future challenges.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the department heads, employees, and public officials who serve this community,” he said.
Montuori’s coronavirus update focused on vaccine distribution; the town had first responders vaccinated at events in Chelmsford and Lowell. Tewksbury was not approved for 4,000 requested vaccine doses; the state planned to provide 100 doses per week to each community.
While the town applied for the allotment several times, the vaccines were never received. The town planned to run a clinic out of the senior center.
Montuori noted the governor stated that no new vaccine allotments will be distributed to communities after March 1, focusing attention on regional vaccination sites instead of local sites. Vaccination clinics will be held at Lowell General Hospital, though Montuori expressed frustrations that residents who wish to remain in the community may have difficulty accessing appointments.
The town is still working out the possibility of hosting a vaccine clinic through Merrimack Valley Elder Services.
In committee reports, Wellman highlighted a new project hosted by the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library to develop a community cookbook. Residents may submit recipes through March 15 at www.friendstplibrary.org/cookbook. Stronach reported that the public events committee is looking to hold a community event in the fall.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2021. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
