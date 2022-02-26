TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2022, Eówyn Bailey and Lauren Campo for receiving the February 2022 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Eówyn Bailey, daughter of Malinda and Brian Bailey, was nominated by TMHS faculty members Graca Dudley, Nancy O’Hare and Cathy Stacks for her kind and generous nature and for her joy of learning which has driven her to academic excellence.
Academically speaking, Bailey has earned regular spots on the TMHS Principal’s List and Honor Roll throughout her high school career.
Taking a stacked class schedule of four AP (Advanced Placement) courses, added with her completed AP course from junior year makes an impressive course load for her high school career.
Being the recipient of the Biliteracy Achievement Award in Spanish and Latin, Bailey also hopes to receive the Massachusetts State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and Latin by the end of this school year.
Bailey’s academic achievements have made her a strong participating member of her TMHS community.
She is an active member of the National Honor Society, the TMHS Yearbook Staff, the TMHS International Club, The Writing Club, and the Peer Mentoring Program.
Bailey’s leadership qualities shine in her positions as Vice President of Junior Classical League and as an officer in the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).
During her last four years on the TMHS campus, she also helped tutor fellow students.
Outside of the walls of TMHS, community service is a major priority for Bailey.
Her fundraising work includes volunteering with organizations such as Toys for Tots, Doctors Without Borders, and Souls for Shoes.
Bailey has also participated in blanket making for mothers and children of The Hart House and helped with the clean up efforts of the Tewksbury Hospital Cemetery.
Somehow, Bailey has also found the time to consistently work as a babysitter.
For her personal enjoyment, Bailey expanded on her passion for music by continuing piano lessons that she started taking at the age of five.
Lauren Campo, daughter of Sandra and Vincent Campo, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau-Hill for her dedication, hard work, and strong desire to learn.
Campo’s hard work has paid off, earning her an impressive 4.3 GPA for her senior year at TMHS.
Academic achievements for Campo include four AP (Advanced Placement) courses, a spot on the Principal’s List, and receiving the TMHS Gold Card.
She is also an active member of the National Honor Society and the Interact Club.
As motivated as Campo is academically, she also stays physically challenged as a member of the TMHS Dance Team.
Outside of the hallways of TMHS, Campo stays equally active serving her community. She has participated in Relay for Life (a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society) and Lazarus Hike for Hope.
Despite keeping such a full schedule, Campo holds a job at Merrimack Valley Pavilion Family Fun Center, and was recently promoted to Shift Leader. She also nannies elementary school aged children to assist with virtual learning.
After graduation, both Hat’s Off recipients plan to continue their journey on the road of education.
Bailey plans on attending college in the fall with a double major in the classics with a focus on Latin and Spanish. Having already written many poems, short stories and the beginnings of two novels, Bailey hopes to be a part-time author while pursuing a career in high school or college level teaching.
Campo is still in the decision making level of her college career, but does plan to attend college and earn her bachelor’s degree.
Regardless of their future paths, these well deserving Hat’s Off Award recipients are headed in the right direction!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.