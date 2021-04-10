TEWKSBURY — As the weather improves, the town’s DPW and engineering crews are getting ready to work on roadway projects and continue the process of improving the town’s transportation arteries. According to Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman, roads are treated based on three levels: crack sealing to prevent water seeping in and causing issues under the roadway, mill and fill operations which address portions of the roadways which are crumbling, and full-blown resurfacing for the most compromised sections of the roads.
An assessment is conducted in conjunction with an independent consultant, and projects are evaluated based on road condition, traffic volume and cost.
For crack sealing, a hot, rubberized emulsion is applied to fissures in the pavement.
“Water is the enemy,” said Hardiman.
The highway department tries to stay on top of the crack sealing, and while it may not look terrific, it is effective in holding off more costly work. The goal is preservation of pavement and the town uses its Roadway Management Plan to annually assess which roadways would benefit.
The cracks on these roads are filled with the liquid emulsion to prevent any further crack expansion, thereby prolonging the pavement’s usable life and improving the integrity of the roadway. This work is typically done in early spring or early fall when the cooler weather helps the emulsions set.
Milling and filling is used when approximately 50-100 feet of roadway, or one lane of the road needs to be addressed. This is when a top layer of surface is ground up and new asphalt is re-laid to address just a portion of the road which may have chipped up or failed.
This process can add years to the life of a roadway and is a practice used all over the country. Milling and filling improves road strength and also drivability, according to Hardiman.
Resurfacing is when the roadway is pulverized down to its base. The asphalt is reclaimed and mixed. A gravel base is laid down, and two courses of pavement are applied for strength and drivability. However, resurfacing is not something that is done without a plan.
“We approach these projects through our capital plan,” said Hardiman. “We don’t want to resurface a road that we are going to have to dig up soon again for other infrastructure work such as water pipes or utilities.”
Much of the work is done in the warmer weather, and according to the town’s timeline, July will be when they hope to commence. The town has a table and a paving page on its website for residents to see where the work will be conducted.
The department also has a pothole reporting protocol which it encourages residents to use. This is not a form for claims, rather to report a pothole so that staff may assess the situation quickly. Visit https://www.tewksburyma.gov/highway-forestry-division and click on the Report Potholes tab. Alternatively, potholes may be reported to (978) 640-4440.
For conditions on Route 38/Main Street, MassDOT should be contacted at (781) 641-8300.
