TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 for its regular meeting. After approval of the minutes, chairperson Raymond Barry announced that the scheduled hearing for a tobacco control violation for Smitty’s Liquors at 1091 Main St. will be moved to the September meeting of the board.
Member Susan Amato presented information about a letter grade system for restaurants. Concern had been raised by director Gillis as to staffing to implement the program. Amato indicated that “it’s everything you are doing now,” referencing research she did on the Boston health department system.
Barry added that in the first year of the program in Boston, letter grades were not revealed, giving restaurants a chance to get used to the new system and understand the implications. The topic was presented for discussion but had been inadvertently omitted from the agenda.
Representatives of the Jade East restaurant appeared before the board to discuss progress made with respect to food safety. The restaurant had temperature violations and appeared at the July meeting of the board.
Health Department Director Shannon Gillis stated that she received standard operating procedures from the restaurant’s food safety consultant as requested and that subsequent reports have shown no violations, particularly in the area of food temperature. The restaurant also extended their contract with the consultant into October as requested by the board.
Consultant Wai Kwan stated that “Jade East has improved on everything.”
Proof of Serv Safe recertification training was provided as requested, as well. The department will continue to monitor the restaurant for compliance.
Michele and Giuseppina Saladino of 175 Kendall Road appeared before the board regarding an order of noncompliance for the keeping of animals issued in 2022. The Saladinos have been before the board on several occasions, having been ordered to have animals and structures removed due to unsanitary conditions.
The Saladinos previously had rabbits, dogs and chickens on the property without permits. Animal control inspections in July of this year revealed 14-15 rabbits and nine chickens, and construction of structures with no building department guidance for safety and in violation of permit guidelines.
Due to a language barrier, the board agreed that the minutes of the meeting should be distributed to the Saladinos to have it translated into Italian so they can fully understand the recommendations and permit requirements set forth by the board. Gillis will provide a step-by-step letter for the couple to follow to get their structures reviewed by the building department and to file for permits for animals.
In her director report, Gillis said that a West Nile Virus-positive mosquito was found in Chelmsford. While no West Nile has been detected in Tewksbury, Gillis said residents interested in having their yards sprayed can contact Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control (cmmcp.org or 508-393-3055) and residents should remove any standing water in their yards.
Member Robert Scarano recommended resident look into flood insurance as homeowners’ insurance does not cover these events, referencing the heavy rain that has fallen recently.
Upcoming programs of interest to residents include a presentation about dementia held at the senior center on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. There is also a Youth Mental Health first aid training program scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Tewksbury Public Library from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and residents can email town nurse Ashley Pavlakos at nurse@tewksbury-ma.gov.
The Tewksbury Police Department is having a Safety Day on Sept. 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at TMHS and the health department will have a table there.
The next scheduled meeting of the board is Sept. 23, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.