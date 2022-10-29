TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury town hall.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
Ruggiero shared that in 2020, there were 72 overdoses and nine fatalities, and in 2021 there were 69 overdoses and nine fatalities. As of Oct. 10, there had been 33 overdoses so far in 2022 with five fatalities, but Ruggiero noted that holidays tend to be a time period of high overdose rates. However, she said, the use of overdose-reversal nasal spray Narcan (naloxone) is up overall. She passed out doses of Narcan to the board.
Ruggiero demonstrated the ease of use of the nose spray and the simplification in design from years past.
“There’s nothing to put together, not even a cap to take off,” she said.
The new model requires no assembly, and can be sprayed directly into the nostril once the mouth is cleared and the head is tipped back. Kits now contain a face mask for giving rescue breaths after one squeeze of Narcan is administered.
Ruggiero brings Narcan with her wherever she goes and urges others to do the same. Despite the ease of use, the Front Line Initiative is still conducting Narcan trainings to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic.
At the recent 11th annual Overdose Vigil and several other events over the past 30 days, Ruggiero has distributed 78 boxes of Narcan. The town asks that people report the use of Narcan to the police department for record keeping purposes and call 911 immediately after administering the spray.
Overdose occurs when opiates overflow receptors in the brain, which results in oxygen being removed from the blood. Narcan works to cap the receptors and stop the overdose, but a dose only lasts about 30 to 90 minutes; many drugs today can last from two to 48 hours in the body, increasing the importance of getting professional help for the affected person immediately.
Ruggiero explained that the Front Line Initiative is focused on helping connect people suffering from addiction and their loved ones with resources and services; she emphasized that addiction is not a moral failure but a disease. Her role focuses on preventative measures, but Front Line covers all levels of substance use disorders.
She underscored the importance of approaching people with kindness, and keeping an eye on loved ones who are using or are in recovery because of the high risk of overdosing and the dangers of using alone amid the rise of synthetic fentanyl in other drugs.
Ruggeiro said that all residents should learn to identify the symptoms of an overdose.
“Gone are the days when you can put your friends to bed drunk,” she said, because you don’t know what someone else has taken.
In identifying an overdose, residents should look for nonresponse risk factors and should do a sternum rub — the pain response usually wakes people immediately. However, if the person does not respond, 911 should be called immediately.
“The amount of time is seconds,” Ruggiero said; while administering temporary relief through Narcan, professional help needs to be on the way.
Chair Ray Barry, a member of the Upper Merrimack Valley Medical Reserve Corps, noted that Narcan can be an important stopgap measure to help people suffering an overdose and is easy for anyone to administer.
“For me, it’s vitally important that people know how to administer Narcan,” he said.
Ruggiero said that people can get doses of Narcan from the police department or at a pharmacy with insurance.
Ruggiero also reported that her team is working on a substances of first use grant to combat addiction, specifically of alcohol, nicotine and vaping, and cannabis, in young people. The Front Line Initiative is constantly adapting to these issues as trends change; for example, cigarette use is decreasing but vaping is on the rise, so Ruggiero is always looking towards the next challenge to be anticipated and attacked.
The initiative works with seven communities, and develops community-by-community strategies for battling addiction, in addition to a regional strategic plan. Residents can get in touch with the Front Line Initiative at the Tewksbury Police Department, and Ruggiero is available to lead Narcan trainings with community groups. She added that Narcan is paid for by the District Attorney’s office by forfeiture money, not taxpayer dollars.
Ruggiero reminded parents to check in with and talk to their kids about addiction, especially if there is a history in the family, and told anyone who has a family member or a loved one who is facing addiction that there is support and resources available to help them.
To learn more about the Front Line Initiative, visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/341/Behavioral-Health-Assistance.
