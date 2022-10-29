Maria Ruggiero of Front Line Initiative speaks to the Board of Health

Maria Ruggiero, Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator at the regional Front Line Initiative, spoke to the Board of Health about substance use disorders in town and demonstrated how to use the overdose reversal spray Narcan. (Rosalyn Impink photo)

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury town hall.

Substance Abuse Preven­tion Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.

Ruggiero shared that in 2020, there were 72 overdoses and nine fatalities, and in 2021 there were 69 overdoses and nine fatalities. As of Oct. 10, there had been 33 overdoses so far in 2022 with five fatalities, but Ruggiero noted that holidays tend to be a time period of high overdose rates. However, she said, the use of overdose-reversal nasal spray Nar­can (naloxone) is up overall. She passed out doses of Narcan to the board.

Ruggiero demonstrated the ease of use of the nose spray and the simplification in design from years past.

“There’s nothing to put to­gether, not even a cap to take off,” she said.

The new model requires no assembly, and can be sprayed directly into the nostril once the mouth is cleared and the head is tipped back. Kits now contain a face mask for giving rescue breaths after one squeeze of Narcan is ad­ministered.

Ruggiero brings Narcan with her wherever she goes and urges others to do the same. Despite the ease of use, the Front Line Initia­tive is still conducting Nar­can trainings to bring aware­ness to the opioid epidemic.

At the recent 11th annual Overdose Vigil and sev­eral other events over the past 30 days, Ruggiero has distributed 78 boxes of Narcan. The town asks that people report the use of Narcan to the police department for record keeping purposes and call 911 immediately after ad­ministering the spray.

Overdose occurs when opiates overflow receptors in the brain, which results in oxygen being removed from the blood. Narcan works to cap the receptors and stop the overdose, but a dose only lasts about 30 to 90 minutes; many drugs today can last from two to 48 hours in the body, increa­sing the importance of get­ting professional help for the affected person im­mediately.

Ruggiero explained that the Front Line Initiative is focused on helping con­nect people suffering from addiction and their loved ones with resources and services; she emphasized that addiction is not a mor­al failure but a disease. Her role focuses on preventative measures, but Front Line covers all levels of substance use disorders.

She underscored the importance of approaching people with kindness, and keeping an eye on loved ones who are using or are in recovery be­cause of the high risk of overdosing and the dangers of using alone amid the rise of synthetic fentanyl in other drugs.

Ruggeiro said that all residents should learn to identify the symptoms of an overdose.

“Gone are the days when you can put your friends to bed drunk,” she said, because you don’t know what someone else has ta­ken.

In identifying an overdose, residents should look for nonresponse risk factors and should do a sternum rub — the pain response usually wakes people immediately. How­ever, if the person does not respond, 911 should be called immediately.

“The amount of time is seconds,” Ruggiero said; while administering temporary relief through Nar­can, professional help needs to be on the way.

Chair Ray Barry, a mem­ber of the Upper Merri­mack Valley Medical Re­serve Corps, noted that Narcan can be an important stopgap measure to help people suffering an overdose and is easy for anyone to administer.

“For me, it’s vitally im­portant that people know how to administer Nar­can,” he said.

Ruggiero said that people can get doses of Nar­can from the police de­partment or at a pharmacy with insurance.

Ruggiero also reported that her team is working on a substances of first use grant to combat ad­diction, specifically of al­cohol, nicotine and vaping, and cannabis, in young people. The Front Line Initiative is constantly adapting to these issues as trends change; for example, cigarette use is decreasing but vaping is on the rise, so Ruggie­ro is always looking tow­ards the next challenge to be anticipated and at­tacked.

The initiative works with seven communities, and develops community-by-community strategies for battling addiction, in addition to a regional strategic plan. Residents can get in touch with the Front Line Initiative at the Tewksbury Police De­partment, and Ruggiero is available to lead Nar­can trainings with community groups. She ad­ded that Narcan is paid for by the District Attor­ney’s office by forfeiture money, not taxpayer dollars.

Ruggiero reminded parents to check in with and talk to their kids about addiction, especially if there is a history in the family, and told anyone who has a family member or a loved one who is facing addiction that there is support and re­sources available to help them.

To learn more about the Front Line Initiative, visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/341/Beha­vioral-Health-Assistance.

