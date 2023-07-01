TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Police Department’s annual Bike Safety Rodeo was held Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The event promotes bicycle safety and emphasizes the importance of bike helmets just as school is out for the summer and families are gearing up for more outdoor activities. The TPD also uses the event as a means of outreach for building relationships with kids and families in the community.
Organized by officers Josh Barbera and Jennie Welch, the event featured a bicycle safety course which kids could complete for a chance to win a free bike, donated by several organizations and retailers. Free helmets were also available courtesy of the police department.
“We want to emphasize helmets and safety for kids,” said officer Rob Bjorkgren, school resource officer and one of the many TPD officers on site for the event.
Parents are reminded that a helmet is required for all bicycle riders under the age of 16 in Massachusetts.
Barbera expressed gratitude for the community sponsors and participants, including the Tewksbury Lions Club, TMHS Titan Robotics team, Tewksbury Health Department, Tewksbury Open Space and Recreation Committee, Tewksbury Credit Union, Escapology, Tewksbury Public Library, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, and Boston Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention program.
The Tewksbury Fire Department also had a truck on hand for families to see and DJ Ram Jam cranked out the tunes.
The obstacle course featured skills and real-world scenarios where riders learned hand signals, how to safely stop, and how to watch for vehicles. AAA Northeast provided a safety pit stop and checked bikes for the correct amount of air in the tires and proper handlebar and seat height.
Health Director Shannon Gillis, intern Sarah Rizzo, and town nurse Ashley Pavlakos were sharing information about food safety, sun protection, and the dangers of cyanobacteria at their table and were happy to participate in the event.
At another table, Tewksbury’s Open Space group had trail maps and information about conservation areas in town. Tewksbury Credit Union had fun giveaways for kids and Boston Children’s Hospital Injury prevention coordinator Barbara DiGirolamo discussed the importance of helmets.
“We would like to see kids wearing helmets instead of seeing them in the hospital,” said DiGirolamo, who added concussions are an all too common yet preventable childhood injury.
The TMHS robotics team answered questions from curious kids and the robot showed off its capabilities by tossing foam balls out into the crowd. TPL children’s librarian Kat Lewin had a craft and summer reading information, and the Tewksbury Lions Club’s Kelly Farias and Loretta Ryan brought information about the various community activities the organization supports.
Keep an eye out for the next TPD community event, Public Safety Night on Sept. 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Enjoy a cookout with first responders and see drones, ATVs, SWAT vehicles and more.
