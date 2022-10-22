Pull up to the Ithaca Farmers Market and you’ll be greeted with a promise — all goods are “locally produced within 30 miles” of this iconic marketplace in upstate New York. The Ithaca Farmers Market has been a destination for travelers across the decades and a longtime fixture on many rankings of America’s top farmers markets.
Founded in 1973, the market, just a mile away from Cornell University and Ithaca College, boasts the finest and freshest of New York’s agriculture, food, and artisan goods.
On Saturdays and Sundays between April and December, vendors and patrons convene at the open-air covered wooden pavilion on the shores of Cayuga Lake at the bottom of New York’s Finger Lakes region. The market sees over 5,000 people each day, and hosts over 130 vendors.
The pavilion is a unique and communal setting, a permanent structure that speaks to the market’s staying power; vintage string lights criss-cross the ceiling, adding to the ambiance, and the well-worn boards will lead you past every vendor, where temptation awaits.
Come hungry — vendors will keep you well fed with an array of foods representing every culture —Tibetan, Korean, Cuban, Cambodian, Thai, Indian, and more. Burritos, hand pies, and crepes are also a big hit. Other vendors sell honey, cider wine, donuts, and everything in between — the eagle-eyed may spot such fun finds as a beeswax candle shaped like Yoda, or charms representing the topography of America’s great geographic wonders. At one stall, a writer scribbles custom poems to suit your needs — poetry-while-you-wait.
The market is a cross-section of the best of upstate New York’s agriculture. Baskets overflow with leafy greens, vegetables, apples, meats, and beautiful fresh-cut flower bouquets through all seasons. Vendors are happy to help curate the experience, so don’t be afraid to ask for a recipe or suggestion.
The Ithaca Farmers Market is set apart by its passionate volunteers who help keep the market running, and its innovative ideas that make the shopping experience unique. Patrons can pick up a market passport; once they make a certain number of purchases, they can enter into a raffle to win market swag.
The market also works with hot food vendors to run a sustainable dish and utensil program — meals are served on durable plates with metal utensils, and patrons return their dishes to a collection area where plates are washed between uses by volunteers.
Cayuga Lake offers a rustic and peaceful setting to enjoy your wares. Hour-long boat tours are available to enjoy the natural beauty of the lake, and make for a great way to see the area. If you’re in the city or just passing through, the Ithaca Farmers Market is a must-visit spot.
Visit www.ithacamarket.com for more information.
