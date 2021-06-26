TEWKSBURY — On Monday, June 8, the Public Health Museum hosted a virtual panel discussion about the 1932 Tuskegee syphilis study, inequities in health care, and vaccine hesitancy among communities of color. The panel was hosted by museum board member and former state epidemiologist Dr. Alfred DeMaria, with panelists professor Susan M. Reverby, PhD. and Attorney Michael Curry.
Reverby is a professor of women’s and gender studies at Wellesley College and wrote the book “Examining Tuskegee: The Infamous Syphilis Study and Its Legacy.” Reverby also served on the Tuskegee Syphilis Study Legacy Committee that led to President Bill Clinton’s formal apology on behalf of the United States government for the emotional, medical, research, and psychological damage of the study.
Curry is the former president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP and has served on several of the organization’s national committees. He is currently the CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, which represents 52 health centers, serving over one million patients out of over 314 practice sites across the state.
Reverby opened the discussion by explaining that the US Public Health Service began the Tuskegee Syphilis Study in 1932, enrolling 600 African American sharecroppers in Alabama in a research study without full disclosure of the nature of the study. The study was conducted without any informed consent or furnished diagnosis for the participants.
Participants were under the impression that they were being given “treatment” and the promise of medical care as an incentive for their participation. In her research, Reveby interviewed several of the men who had been part of the study. Reverby clarified a common misconception that study participants were infected with syphilis; the study initially involved 600 Black men — 399 had syphilis and 201 did not.
Study researchers told the men that they had “bad blood” — a local term used for a broad range of illnesses including syphilis. Researchers sought to understand whether late-stage syphilis — which was known to cause brain damage, blindness, and organ failure — warranted treatment through existing toxic heavy metals, and whether a patient’s race affected the disease’s progression.
Most of the participants received existing drugs or placebos in place of curative medication. Just a decade after the study began, northern doctors found that penicillin was effective in treating the disease; however, the study continued for another 30 years without access to the revolutionary new treatment.
It wasn’t until a 1972 Associated Press report that the public became aware of malpractice occurring in Tuskegee and the federal government shut the study down. No evidence was ever discovered of racial differences in syphilis patients.
The shockwaves from the study and the lack of care given to the participants reverberate to this day. Patients were never injected with syphilis; they were just never treated for it. However, this has evolved over the decades into hesitancy in communities of color who view mass vaccination now as experimentation.
Curry noted that for decades, historians were shocked to learn that African-American nurses and doctors participated in the facilitation of the study; however, he said that a common practice in systems of oppression is for those in power to find someone from the oppressed community to interface directly with the patients.
“I think for anyone who’s gotten a deeper understanding of racism understands that it could be a Black cop who pulls you over because you’re Black, it could be a Black doctor who treats you differently, it could be a Black teacher who talks down to you,” said Curry. “That’s how insidious racism is, when the people who are the subjects of that racism also believe it... when you can wield power that way, you can even make the subjects of that subjugation and racism participate in and internalize it.”
Reverby added that her research suggests that the study’s single, full-time, long-term employee, African-American nurse Eunice Rivers, acted as a confidant to the men and may have been instrumental in removing them from the study and getting them treatment for their disease.
Curry emphasized the importance of simply having conversations about health equity and racism, and taking a frank, direct history- and science-based approach to teaching in classrooms and communities to raise consciousness.
“I’m glad so many people are ‘woke,’ and others are waking up,” he said, “but some of us are insomniacs” and have been doing the work necessary for a long time, referring to Reverby.
However, he said that people still must be challenged to do better.
“Speaking truth to power comes with great risk,” he said. “I’m hoping that we all embrace that responsibility and opportunity and start doing it.”
Curry added that many patients of color still experience discrimination based on misconceptions about race in the healthcare system, and that he had even fielded calls on the day of the presentation from people who were treated unfairly by doctors.
He added that many in the Black community have a distrust of the medical system even if they are unaware of the history of the Tuskegee study and spoke about his own mother’s hesitancy to visit a doctor for fear of being experimented upon, underscoring the prevalence of systemic racism.
In his work with community health centers, Curry said that building equity is important in getting members of underserved populations vaccinated. He emphasized the importance of community health workers in reaching out to members of the community who may be hesitant or distrustful of the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of the virus.
Curry said that he is hoping that community members, advocates, and lawmakers will seize the opportunity of groundswell interest in dismantling systemic racism to create lasting change.
“I’ve never seen this concerted focus on health equity in a long time,” he said. “But it won’t last unless we demand that it does.”
