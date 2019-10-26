TEWKSBURY — At the Oct. 15 meeting of the Board of Selectmen, representatives from Wamesit Lanes made a request for changes to their indoor and outdoor entertainment licenses, and extension of hours for their liquor license.
Chairman Jay Kelly announced that the board would take each part separately. Manager Don MacLaren is seeking alcoholic beverage sales hours for Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. MacLaren will be seeking Planning Board approval to change the special permit for operating hours, and the selectmen’s decision will be subject to that vote.
MacLaren stated that Wamesit is seeking to expand events and fundraisers; he also noted that all servers and managers are TIPS certified and have crowd management training.
Board member Jayne Wellman raised concerns over separating under-21 and over-21 events; MacLaren stated that day camps visiting the site are hosted on the opposite side of adult events.
Members took issue with noise complaints from residents and safety concerns with early and late hours. Ultimately, Dick, Kratman, Wellman and Kelly voted to extend the hours, with Selectwoman Anne Marie Stronach voting in opposition. Stronach cited noise and safety concerns in her decision.
The board next addressed a liquor license transfer application at Crystal General Store. The board approved the license transfer.
The board also addressed a common victualler license application for Villa Roma Pizza. The board approved the license transfer.
In the resident comment section, Robert Olivolo thanked the board for a new traffic sign near a fence on Nelson Avenue. Neighbors have raised concern about visibility issues caused by the fence. Olivolo requested additional signage.
“I have noticed cars coming down Nelson... they see that sign... and they are slowing down,” he said, mentioning that on the other side of the road where there is no sign, cars are still driving too fast.
The town is continuing to address the situation through the DPW.
The board returned to the Wamesit Lanes discussion, first looking at the indoor entertainment license, then the outdoor entertainment license. On the indoor entertainment license, MacLaren explained that the type of entertainment will not be changing, just the hours.
Member Brian Dick asked about what type of entertainment would happen on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays; MacLaren said that there will be Irish step dancing, DJing, magicians, inflatables, and more. The board approved the license.
The board then addressed the outdoor entertainment license. Wamesit is seeking to expand their outdoor hours to Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and acoustic music only on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Chris Coluantonio of Tewksbury Greenery, an abutter to Wamesit Lanes, detailed his grievances with the license.
“Wamesit Lanes is a bowling alley... it’s not an outdoor party place, it’s not a concert place, it’s not a dance club. That’s what he’s trying to turn it into. What he does inside the building does not bother us at all... it’s the outdoor stuff that affects the community, affects the business that we have next door, and a lot of it comes down to the fact that [MacLaren] says things a lot, and then he does what he wants,” said Coluantonio, reminding the board that Wamesit Lanes hosted an outdoor concert that was not allowed under the permit in July.
Abutter Tammy Ministeri also noted that she is affected by Wamesit’s loud music:
“I live three streets over and I can still hear the music with my windows closed... you need to respect the rest of us; we’re respecting you and giving you what you want.”
Another resident, Keith Pollock, read a statement: “I feel that Wamesit Lanes has failed [to adhere to their permit] and that the outside patio entertainment should be stopped... residents are frustrated that their quality of life has been altered.”
He further proposed that Wamesit should have to go to the board to obtain a special license for each event, and explained that the music has been so loud that he can identify individual songs: “‘Hey Jude,” “Uptown Girl” and “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, he said.
Abutter Mike Giso recommended that the board “suspend any and all outdoor licenses or special permitting until a comparable solution can be made will all of the abutters as a whole.”
He explained that he works rotating shifts and has difficulty sleeping due to the noise from Wamesit. Board member Anne Marie Stronach noted that she has received multiple complaints from residents.
“I believe there is a way for you to be respectful to the neighbors,” she said, citing acoustic performances.
MacLaren claimed that noise complaints that had been registered with the police department were under the decibel level allowed by the permit, though he turned down the music anyway.
“If you want to have a live band out there, I think you need to prove to the board and the rest of this community that you can stay below those limits,” said member Mark Kratman.
Member Brian Dick proposed changing the permit to allow for 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. acoustic performances, radio, and microphone; Kelly proposed the same between the hours of 12 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For earlier events beginning between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., MacLaren will need to obtain a special permit from the board.
Kratman proposed allowing non-amplified events — including yoga classes, cornhole tournaments, and bocce — from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The board voted to approve the permit with Kratman’s amendment through Dec. 21, 2019, 4-1, with Anne Marie Stronach as the dissenting vote.
The board also approved a Veterans Day Football 5K Race request for Wamesit Lanes.
The board granted an easement to National Grid for the Regional Emergency Communications Center on Whipple Road.
The board tabled a discussion on Act H.3976 regarding awareness of sewage pollution in public waters to a future meeting.
The board set Halloween hours for Oct. 31, 2019, as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Manager Richard Montuori noted that National Grid is doing transmission line inspections; residents may see low-flying helicopters in the area.
Kratman spoke about Sunday service through the LRTA and noted that Tewksbury had the highest usage in the Northern Middlesex area.
Jayne Wellman mentioned that more than 2,000 miniature alcohol bottles were collected at Halfway to Earth Day and more than 150 people participated.
The next meeting is set for Nov. 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.