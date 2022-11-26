Turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce are all staples of the traditional Thanksgiving feast, but no Thanksgiving menu would be complete without the final course of pie.
Pies, in particular, the Pumpkin Pie, have been a holiday tradition for centuries. Recipes have survived the test of time with modifications made from generation to generation to progress with the ever changing taste palette of modern society.
The notion of pie dates back as early as ancient Egypt and Greece times, though these were more of a savory pie made with meat.
Sweet fruit pies and tarts became popular in Europe in the 16th century with the help of Queen Elizabeth I. Elizabeth I was known to have a fancy for cherry pie, and often served it to dignitaries and guests.
By the 1600’s pie was all the rage, both savory and sweet, and was often served at special events.
In fact, the line from a famous nursery rhyme, “four and twenty black birds baked in a pie” was not based on fantasy, but rather real life of that time.
Royalty and the upper class would serve pies with living animals and birds inside to impress guests at special events.
Thankfully, the “live bird” pie recipes did not cross the pond with the Pilgrim settlers that arrived at Plymouth Colony in the late 1600’s, but the notion of pie recipes in general remained the backbone of early settlers' culinary menus.
When the settlers first arrived in the southern New England area, they were befriended by the local Native Americans who introduced them to pumpkins and squash.
By the time of the first Thanksgiving celebration in America, the Pilgrims had concocted a pumpkin pie, of sorts, that was cooked and served in a hollowed out pumpkin shell rather than a pastry shell.
The first published version of a pumpkin pie recipe was in the mid-17th century, in what is now considered the most important cookbook of the time, Le Vrai Cuisinier François (translated as The True French Cookbook).
This book featured a recipe called Tourte of Pumpkin, featuring pumpkin boiled in milk, then strained and mixed with sugar, butter, salt and almond slices.
By the late 17th century, pumpkin pie recipes began to appear in English cookbooks. These recipes resemble more of the pumpkin pie we know today with the addition of such spices as cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
However, it was almost 100 years later before the publication of the first American cookbook called the American Cookbook by an American Orphan, by Amelia Simmons. This book featured a pumpkin pudding recipe baked in a pie crust, similar to today’s pumpkin pie recipes.
By the early 18th century, pumpkin pie had earned its spot at the dinner table as a holiday favorite here in New England.
After the Civil War, this “Yankee favorite” dish spread throughout the south as a perfect compliment to a roasted turkey dinner.
Pumpkin pie truly became mainstream when the Chicago meat-canning company, Libby, introduced a line of canned pumpkin in 1929. This canned product revolutionized the way pumpkin pie was made.
Without the time consuming process of cutting, roasting and straining fresh pumpkin, it became easy for every busy American family to serve a homemade pumpkin pie at the holiday table.
According to a recent poll done by Good Housekeeping, Americans are expected to consume almost 50 million pies this Thanksgiving.
Despite the fact that the apple pie remains the most popular pie in the world, the pumpkin pie remains the top choice for Americans to serve on Thanksgiving by a choice of 2 to 1 over apple pie.
For those diehard pumpkin pie lovers who are looking for a new twist on a traditional favorite, why not try an “old” twist to your pumpkin pie this holiday.
It is relatively easy to recreate the original pumpkin pie served at the first New England Thanksgiving. This old twist on a holiday favorite could be a fun and educational addition to your Thanksgiving table.
Prep time is only about 15 minutes with a few simple ingredients. The best part is it can be made a day ahead, and also makes for a great centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
All you need is one small sugar pumpkin (4-5 inches high, 12 inches in circumference), three-quarters cup sugar, 3 whole eggs plus 4 egg yolks, a half teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 cups of heavy cream, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, and a pinch of salt.
First, cut the top of the pumpkin off and scoop out the seeds and pulp as if you were making a Jack-O-Lantern.
Whisk in a bowl all other ingredients until combined, and pour mixture into the prepared pumpkin. Be sure to leave about three-quarters of an inch to allow for expansion while baking.
Bake at 400 degrees on a baking sheet uncovered for 15 minutes, then loosely cover with foil and bake for another 15 minutes.
Lower temperature to 375, remove foil and add the pumpkin top to the baking sheet and bake an additional 30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the custard comes out mostly clean.(The pumpkin top can be used as a decoration on the side when serving, but is not recommended for consumption).
Remove from the oven and let cool for an hour before refrigerating for at least 6 hours or overnight for the custard to set.
Serve helping spoonfuls in a dish, and be sure to scrape the sides of the pumpkin when serving to get the “meat” of the pumpkin as well as the custard.
For a more modern flavor, add pumpkin pie spice, or other favorite pumpkin pie spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. Serve with whipped cream on the side.
This holiday, while enjoying your much anticipated Thanksgiving Day pie, whether it be pumpkin, pecan, assorted fruit, or even chocolate, keep in mind there are many things to be thankful for.
Good health, family and friends are always at the top of the list, but as New Englanders, we can also be thankful for our rich history and traditions connected with our national day of thanks.
For the diet conscious, it is true pie may not be part of your weight loss program, but keep in mind it is only one day, and you can allow yourself to splurge just a bit. However, you will have to remind yourself that Christmas cookie season is just around the corner.
