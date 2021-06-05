TEWKSBURY — A recent attack of a dog by a mother coyote at the state hospital fields in Tewksbury has ignited concern among dog owners and walkers. A dog off-leash was attacked by a coyote when it strayed too close to the den. The mother was protecting her litter from a would-be predator; a natural instinct.
Breeding season for coyotes runs from February through March, and the subsequent pupping season runs through the spring and summer each year.
Coyote and animal control experts explain that coyotes are not to be feared by humans; people are not on their menu, and the incidence of attack is miniscule. That said, coyotes are interested in small animals as food, so people with small dogs and cats should not leave them out to wander, according to naturalists.
“Keep your dog on a leash” is the advice from Animal Control Officers in Tewksbury. Tewksbury has a leash law, and dogs off leash are not permitted on conservation property, including the grounds of the Tewksbury Hospital. Also, it is recommended to stay on the paths and not stray off the designated trails.
Residents have asked about flagging areas where coyotes may have their dens. However, according to Tewksbury/Billerica ACO Ashley Chmiel, there is no way to adequately designate an area where coyotes are living.
“Coyotes are territorial, and the area they consider their territory could encompass the entire wooded area,” Chmiel said.
Coyote territories can cover several miles.
“It is the responsibility of the pet owner to keep their dog on leash.”
Chmiel explained that dogs, even those that the owner believes are trained on voice commands, will ignore the owner in a stressful situation, such as encountering an animal.
“We’ve lost dogs who were not on leash and took off after a deer, ending with tragic consequences,” said Chmiel.
Additionally, dogs off leash who are normally friendly, can react aggressively without warning. For example, some dogs are not OK with male vs. female dogs, and despite socialization, can unexpectedly go after another animal if not restrained.
It is also imperative that owners keep their dogs on leash since horses from the therapeutic riding program at Strongwater Farm use the state hospital property for walking their patients on horseback. An encounter with an unrestrained dog could have devastating results.
The Eastern coyote (pronounced either ky-ote or ky-otee), has migrated to our area over hundreds of years, having come from the central plains. Animal control officers ask respectfully that if residents see a coyote, please just take a photo. Coyotes are not a threat and are fine to be seen at any time of the day or night; they are not nocturnal and if they are seen in a residential yard, they may just be hunting rabbits or berries or rodents and not exhibiting signs of rabies (a common misconception according to wildlife experts).
Coyotes are here because of an abundance of food sources. Rapid residential development has removed woodland habitats and as such, smaller animals have moved into backyards, thereby moving the hunting grounds to the neighborhood setting. The animal control officers emphasize the importance of not leaving food out for wildlife, including birdfeeders. It creates a dependency for the animals and draws rodents which in turn attract larger animals.
For dog owners who wish to let their dogs run off leash, a dog park is the suggested remedy. A dog park in Billerica on Treble Cove Road at Veterans Park is an example of a suitable location, according to Animal Control.
Pet owners that use town athletic fields to run their dogs open up the risk of spreading ringworm, roundworm, tapeworm, parvo virus and other parasites to athletes who use those fields for recreation. Dog feces and urine contain bacteria and pathogens that can be picked up on shoes or clothing when an athlete dives to make a catch or unwittingly walks across a contaminated area.
Picking up pet waste from an athletic field does not remove the residual waste, and diarrhea and respiratory problems are common impacts to humans from pet waste.
Coyote populations have flourished because their own natural predators have been eliminated. Bears, wolves and mountain lions have been wiped out from our landscapes and have altered the balance of the population.
Some residents report hearing coyotes howl. According to Mass.gov, coyotes howl to announce their territory, to signal other family members their location, to advertise for a mate, to teach their pups, and to draw a potential threat away from their pups in a den. However, coyotes are part of our suburban landscape and we must learn to respect their territory and adapt to live with them, just as they have adapted to live with us.
If you have questions about coyotes, Mass Wildlife may be reached at mass.wildlife@mass.gov or 508-389-6800. Tewksbury/Billerica Animal Control may be reached at 978-640-4395.
