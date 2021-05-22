TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Public Schools district-wide art show premiered online last week in a virtual format curated by Tewksbury’s fine and performing arts educators.
Now in its 37th year, artwork is not only displayed for the community to enjoy, but juried to determine the winners in each category: best in show, first place and honorable mention.
Students from each of the district’s seven schools had artwork displayed and chosen for distinction. Colby Carrivaggio, fine arts educator at the Peter Noyes Elementary School in Sudbury adjudicated the high school submissions. Carrivaggio is also a professional potter.
The art show may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu07tjI3UDA.
The students recognized for outstanding work in the Tewksbury district art show 2021 are as follows:
Tewksbury district art show 2021
Dewing (K-2)
Best in show:
Cali Wynn
Honorable Mention:
Aaron Lopez-Garcia
Theodore Robinson
Walker Drillio
Isabella Harris
Cameron Gervais
Avigail Trinh
Trahan (3-4)
Best in show:
Thomas Trowbridge
Honorable Mention:
Arianna Chavez
Kyle Chiu
Henry Doherty
Sophia Graves
Riya Jumani
Jackson Rivers
Heath Brook (K-2)
Best in show:
Jordan Callahan
Honorable Mention:
Saffi Alexander
Ava Antonucci
Dante Cicolini
William Mackenzie
Keira Meagher
Brian Mercado
North Street (3-4)
Best in show:
Maja Hajduk
Honorable Mention:
Jeremy Bates
Evan Breaker
Gabriella DiGiacomo
Allyson Holmes
Isabella Lepordo
Abigail Ziniti
Ryan (5-6)
Best in show:
Morgan Malfy
Honorable Mention:
Lila Areias
William Carciofi
Alia Dunac
Margaret Flaherty
Arabella Savona
Rylan Suzor
Wynn (7-8)
Best in show:
Lillian Johnson
Honorable Mention:
Kayla Amara
Sophie Brewster
Joanna Green
Maura Krueger
Lillian Palazzolo
Jacob Winchell
TMHS (9-12)
Best in show:
Isabella Alfano
First Place:
Milo Bobotas
Molly Cremin
Alyssa Devlin
Gianna Flynn
Anthony Freitas
Hailey Furilla
Nikole Gosse
Nevaeh Lacey
Derek Munroe
Cassie Norwood
Makayla Paige
Victoria Pinto
Junissa Sophon
Makenzie Young
Henry Pestana
Kristina Russell
Domenic Valway
Elaina Walazek
Aaliyah Williams
Shreya Athalye
TMHS Honorable Mention:
Isabella Alfano
Victoria Allen
Jennifer Asselin
Caesar Barboa
Brooke Bunyan
Alex Cashell
Adriana Croteau
Christina Diiulio
Hailey Furilla
Renee Graczky
Julia Kirby
Ajay Lacerda
Renuka Late
Katrina McDonald
Scott Miller
Jason Morris
Kaitlyn Oates
Mariya Ortiz
Jaqueline Ozek
Henry Pestana
Joseph Pazyra
Julian Quintal
Jasmine Robson
Sabreen Sabir
Junissa Sophon
Jack Stadtman
Zachary Sullivan
Ava Trinh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.