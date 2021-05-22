TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Public Schools district-wide art show premiered online last week in a virtual format curated by Tewksbury’s fine and performing arts educators.

Now in its 37th year, art­work is not only displayed for the community to enjoy, but juried to determine the winners in each category: best in show, first place and hon­orable mention.

Students from each of the district’s seven schools had artwork displayed and chosen for distinction. Colby Carrivaggio, fine arts educator at the Peter Noyes Elementary School in Sudbury adjudicated the high school submissions. Carrivag­gio is also a professional potter.

The art show may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu07tjI3UDA.

The students recogniz­ed for outstanding work in the Tewksbury district art show 2021 are as follows:

Tewksbury district art show 2021

Dewing (K-2)

Best in show:

Cali Wynn 

Honorable Mention:

Aaron Lopez-Garcia

Theodore Robinson

Walker Drillio

Isabella Harris 

Cameron Gervais 

Avigail Trinh 

Trahan (3-4)

Best in show:

Thomas Trowbridge

Honorable Mention:

Arianna Chavez

Kyle Chiu 

Henry Doherty 

Sophia Graves

Riya Jumani 

Jackson Rivers 

Heath Brook (K-2)

Best in show: 

Jordan Callahan

Honorable Mention:

Saffi Alexander

Ava Antonucci

Dante Cicolini

William Mackenzie

Keira Meagher

Brian Mercado

North Street (3-4)

Best in show: 

Maja Hajduk 

Honorable Mention:

Jeremy Bates

Evan Breaker

Gabriella DiGiacomo

Allyson Holmes

Isabella Lepordo

Abigail Ziniti

Ryan (5-6)

Best in show:

Morgan Malfy

Honorable Mention:

Lila Areias

William Carciofi

Alia Dunac

Margaret Flaherty

Arabella Savona

Rylan Suzor

Wynn (7-8)

Best in show:

Lillian Johnson 

Honorable Mention:

Kayla Amara 

Sophie Brewster

Joanna Green

Maura Krueger

Lillian Palazzolo

Jacob Winchell

TMHS (9-12)

Best in show:  

Isabella Alfano

First Place:

Milo Bobotas

Molly Cremin

Alyssa Devlin

Gianna Flynn

Anthony Freitas

Hailey Furilla

Nikole Gosse

Nevaeh Lacey

Derek Munroe

Cassie Norwood

Makayla Paige

Victoria Pinto

Junissa Sophon

Makenzie Young

Henry Pestana

Kristina Russell

Domenic Valway

Elaina Walazek

Aaliyah Williams

Shreya Athalye

TMHS Honorable Mention:

Isabella Alfano 

Victoria Allen

Jennifer Asselin 

Caesar Barboa 

Brooke Bunyan 

Alex Cashell 

Adriana Croteau

Christina Diiulio  

Hailey Furilla  

Renee Graczky 

Julia Kirby 

Ajay Lacerda 

Renuka Late 

Katrina McDonald

Scott Miller

Jason Morris

Kaitlyn Oates  

Mariya Ortiz 

Jaqueline Ozek 

Henry Pestana 

Joseph Pazyra 

Julian Quintal

Jasmine Robson

Sabreen Sabir

Junissa Sophon 

Jack Stadtman

Zachary Sullivan

Ava Trinh

