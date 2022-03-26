TEWKSBURY — This year, Kayla Biagioni-Smith is one of three candidates vyingfor a seat on the Tewksbury School Committee.
Raised in Medford, Biagioni-Smith graduated from Medford High School in 2001 as a Tsongas Scholarship recipient. She and her husband moved to Tewksbury in 2010, and their two daughters, Emma (11) and Nora (9), currently attend the Ryan and Trahan elementary schools.
Currently, she is attending the University of Southern New Hampshire, where she is set to graduate in June 2022 with a degree in Business Administration. Additionally, she holds licenses and certifications as a Certified Project Professional, Certified Project Officer, Certified Project Master, and Certified Project Director.
Biagioni-Smith decided to run for the School Committee, for she believes her experiences as both a military spouse and multi-faceted work in the insurance industry have provided her with a unique skill set and perspective suited to serving her community.
“I believe that I bring to the table a new perspective that represents a broad range of opinions from a diverse group of stakeholders throughout our community,” she said. “I am the right person for right now. As your representative, I promise to ask questions and deliver answers to help our community understand who the School Committee members are and what our job entails.”
If elected, she notes that a primary goal would be ensuring a seamless transition to the new Center School building.
“As students and staff transition to the new school, both will need support in various ways,” she explained. “As a School Committee member and a parent of a 4th grader next year, I will be there to assess these needs and make certain this experience is as exciting and rewarding as it can be for all.”
In regards to the current School Committee’s work in the face of recent challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and recent TTA contract negotiations, Biagioni-Smith expressed respect to those currently serving for stepping up to make difficult decisions.
“By stepping up and running for an elected position, members of our School Committee, as well as other boards and committees for that matter, are saying they care and want to help,” she said. “Though their decisions may not always be the most popular, the role is challenging and demanding. I respect anyone who sits in those chairs in an effort to do great things for our community, speak up, and make a difference.”
When reflecting on her candidacy, Biagioni-Smith emphasized that, if elected, she would always work transparently in the best interest of all local stakeholders.
“I promise to have the very best intentions for our students, staff, and community, to be fair, honest and approachable and always work transparently. I promise to help educate you as I learn, because I believe it's in our best interest to build our community bench strength and understand the effort that goes into the decisions being made.”
Additionally, she cited her experience as part of a military family as providing her with unique skills that would enable her to thrive if elected.
“We [military families] know how to advocate for our needs, work together and leverage support, and accomplish our goals in challenging times and through difficult transitions,” she said. “Personally, I have grown to thrive under challenging and unpredictable situations and use that in my favor when taking on new responsibilities, as I would with the School Committee role when elected.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
