The weather outside may be frightful, but spending a day among masterworks in a glass roof Venetian palace can be delightful — and you won’t even have to leave the state. Boston has always been home to great houses of art and culture, but the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has been a hidden gem on the Emerald Necklace for over 100 years.
Opened in 1903, the museum, located in the Back Bay Fens, is named for its founder and benefactor, Isabella Stewart Gardner, a Boston art collector and philanthropist born in 1840. An eccentric socialite, Gardner was considered provocative and ahead of her time, traveling the world on dozens of trips and building a collection of fine arts, ceramics, and tapestries.
To house her collection, Gardner bought land in the Fens and commissioned a building meant to resemble Italian Renaissance palaces. Following her death in 1924, Gardner’s will endowed the museum with $1 million and a mission to bring art to the public.
The Gardner’s impressive collection has long drawn not only art lovers but true crime sleuths. Readers of a certain age may recall opening the Boston Globe or Herald in 1990 to learn that on the night of St. Patrick’s Day, two thieves dressed as police officers entered the museum, subdued the museum guards, and made out with 13 pieces of art now valued at $500 million, making it the largest art theft in history.
Several works of historical and cultural significance were taken, including Rembrandt’s only known seascape, “The Storm on the Sea of Galilee,” and pieces by Vermeer, Manet, and Degas. The museum is still offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the recovery of the art.
Many compelling theories have been floated over the identity of the guards or the motivation for the heist: criminologists and amateurs alike have suspected that the pieces may have been stolen by the Irish mob or Whitey Bulger’s Winter Hill Gang to fund weapons for the Irish Republican Army during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, or could have been swiped by the Italian Mafia to be used as bargaining chips for prison deals. Still, investigators have never recovered a trace of the paintings.
The heist’s 30-year anniversary in 2020 inspired numerous recent investigative works, including Netflix’s four-part docuseries “This Is A Robbery” and the podcast “Last Seen,” a collaboration between the Boston Globe and WBUR. The Globe’s Stephen Kurkjian, the principal reporter on the case and founding member of the paper’s Spotlight Team, also wrote “Master Thieves,” which remains a definitive tome on the subject.
Visitors to the museum will find eerily empty frames hanging on the wall in several galleries, as if waiting for the works to return to their rightful home.
The museum is a transportive experience for all visitors: three floors of galleries surround an open courtyard, carefully tended and manicured for every season under a glass skylight roof. Themed gallery rooms present hundreds of years of works of a range of the world’s great masters, including Titian, Sargent, and Matisse. Rooms celebrate the works of Dutch, Italian, and English artists, along with tapestries, woodwork, and centuries-old pottery. Keep an eye out for Isabella herself: her portrait by Anders Zorn can be found in the second floor Short Gallery, watching over her collection.
Nature provides its own art in the Gardner’s indoor courtyard, home to nine seasonal horticultural displays throughout the year. The museum grows its plants at a greenhouse in Hingham, then rotates them into the indoor garden. Whether chrysanthemums, hydrangeas, or orchids are blooming, the Gardner is the perfect place to escape the cold and connect with the natural world.
The museum offers not only visual delights but auditory splendor as well. The Sunday afternoon concert series dates back to 1927 and is the longest running museum music program in America. World-renowned performers and talented new artists appear weekly, playing in the central garden courtyard, various galleries, and Calderwood Hall, a 300-seat multi-level “sonic cube” that allows 80 percent of seats to be front row. Experience architectural, acoustic, and musical genius, then check out some art.
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is a perfect outing for art lovers of all ages to interact with some of the most beloved and grand masterworks ever produced. The experience is truly unique in the city, and reaffirms Isabella’s desire to make her beloved art open “for the education and enjoyment of the public forever.”
Visit www.gardnermuseum.org to plan your visit and get updates on COVID-19 guidelines.
