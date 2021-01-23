TEWKSBURY — On Jan. 13, 2021 the Economic Development committee met via teleconference per the Open Meeting Law policy set forth by the governor during the current State of Emergency.
Chairperson Mark Kratman updated the committee about several topics. The committee is seeking to create a GIS map of businesses on Route 38, Route 133 and Woburn Street, but will begin with Route 38.
“The map will have layers” said Kratman, explaining that the tool will have views of what infrastructure improvements have taken place, improvements currently taking place, and new development that is planned.
Kratman is reaching out to UMass Lowell and Shawsheen Tech to engage students to help. The vision is to have an interactive website that potential developers or redevelopers would be able to reference to view businesses in the community, including space that is vacant and available for business development.
With respect to businesses coping with COVID-19 restrictions, Kratman said the town is sharing information about state guidelines. Kratman explained that the town is not creating the restrictions, which can seem overwhelming to businesses, rather, sharing the governor’s orders.
Health and safety complaints are referred to the health department according to Kratman, and the department has an obligation to investigate.
“The state is sending inspectors around the Commonwealth,” said Kratman.
The town is looking to support the businesses as best it can within the guidelines.
“Just call the town if you have a question,” Kratman said.
Member Arthur Costa asked about refunding fees for liquor licenses or arcades for the months that businesses could not use them and cited the City of Methuen as an example. Kratman said the Town of Tewksbury did issue refunds.
In addition, entertainment license fees were waived, and the town’s Board of Selectmen have discussed the topic frequently. Kratman said the town will work with businesses but must also watch its bottom line.
Member Patty Lelos said a new Paycheck Protection Program is also about to be released, which will help small businesses and eligible lenders. (Update: the program was opened on Jan. 15, 2021.)
Kratman explained that Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick is the point person for COVID-19 information for businesses. As the liaison to other town departments, the goal is to streamline getting answers for businesses as to how to navigate the restrictions as laid out by the state. Kratman said businesses should never hesitate to reach out.
“We have to work together to get through this,” he said.
As for new businesses coming to town, Home Depot is opening an e-commerce distribution facility on Woburn Street. Kratman also pointed to a testimonial from architects for Micronics Corporation on Clark Road, who presented at a Middlesex3 meeting, about the positive experience they had in Tewksbury through the permitting process.
The next meeting of the committee is set for Feb. 10, 2021.
