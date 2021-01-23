Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Jan. 13, 2021 the Econo­mic Development committee met via teleconference per the Open Meet­ing Law policy set forth by the governor during the current State of Emer­gency.

Chairperson Mark Krat­man updated the committee about several topics. The committee is seeking to create a GIS map of bu­sinesses on Route 38, Route 133 and Woburn Street, but will begin with Route 38.

“The map will have layers” said Kratman, ex­plaining that the tool will have views of what infrastructure improvements have taken place, im­prove­ments currently taking place, and new development that is planned.

Kratman is reaching out to UMass Lowell and Shaw­sheen Tech to en­gage students to help. The vision is to have an interactive website that potential developers or redevelopers would be able to reference to view businesses in the community, including space that is vacant and available for business development.

With respect to busines­ses coping with COVID-19 restrictions, Kratman said the town is sharing information about state guidelines. Kratman explained that the town is not creating the restrictions, which can seem overwhelming to businesses, rather, sha­ring the governor’s orders.

Health and safety complaints are referred to the health department accor­ding to Kratman, and the department has an obligation to investigate.

“The state is sending in­spectors around the Com­monwealth,” said Kratman.

The town is looking to support the businesses as best it can within the guidelines.

“Just call the town if you have a question,” Krat­man said.

Member Arthur Costa asked about refunding fees for liquor licenses or arcades for the months that businesses could not use them and cited the City of Methuen as an ex­ample. Kratman said the Town of Tewksbury did is­sue refunds.

In addition, entertainment license fees were waived, and the town’s Board of Selectmen have discussed the topic frequently. Kratman said the town will work with businesses but must also watch its bottom line.

Member Patty Lelos said a new Paycheck Protec­tion Program is also about to be released, which will help small businesses and eligible lenders. (Update: the program was opened on Jan. 15, 2021.)

Kratman explained that Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick is the point person for COVID-19 in­formation for businesses. As the liaison to other town departments, the goal is to streamline getting an­swers for businesses as to how to navigate the re­strictions as laid out by the state. Kratman said businesses should never hesitate to reach out.

“We have to work to­ge­ther to get through this,” he said.

As for new businesses coming to town, Home De­pot is opening an e-commerce distribution facility on Woburn Street. Krat­man also pointed to a testimonial from architects for Micronics Corporation on Clark Road, who presented at a Middlesex3 meeting, about the positive experience they had in Tewksbury through the permitting process.

The next meeting of the committee is set for Feb. 10, 2021.

