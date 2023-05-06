The week of April 24-28, 2023 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Massachusetts and nationwide. Natural and man-made emergencies, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding, wind, and hail can all cause serious damage to property and human life. However, proper preparation ahead of time can help mitigate risk.
Since August and September are typically the start of hurricane season in Massachusetts, residents are encouraged to use the early summer as a time to prepare. Climate change is increasing the unpredictability of severe weather events, making it even more important to get an early start on planning.
Building an emergency kit which supports yourself and your family for three to five days without power is part of being prepared. Keeping bottled water on hand, canned food items, a can opener, and items that do not require cooking, such as granola bars, nuts, dried fruit, nut butters, etc. are recommended.
In a severe weather event, it is possible that gas, electricity and water supplies could be impacted. Fresh batteries for flashlights, a hand crank or battery powered radio are items that can help. A solar charger for cell phones also could be helpful if electricity is cut off. Households should create a communications plan to establish an emergency meeting place.
Learn more at www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.
A sufficient supply of pet food, medication, and any items needed for personal care should be considered as access to stores, transportation and limited quantities could be a factor in disrupted supply chains. Cash and personal identification documents should be able to be accessed quickly. Emergency management experts suggest that people using life-saving medical devices that rely on power should consult a health care provider on how to use devices in a power outage and call their electricity provider to inquire about priority reconnection services.
FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, recommends being sure that residents can receive emergency alerts in multiple ways. For example, mobile phone users are encouraged to determine with their carrier if they have a Wireless Emergency Alert capable phone.
Weather alerts are sent automatically via the Wireless Emergency Alert system but older phones or flip phones may not be enabled. NOAA weather radios are another way to keep informed, as is subscribing to Twitter @MassEMA or Facebook/MassachusettsEMA.
Locally, it is important to be enrolled in Tewksbury’s Code Red system. In Wilmington, residents may enroll in the Everbridge System.
Even if a severe weather event is not going to require evacuation, there are things around the home that can mitigate damage. Secure outdoor furniture by either tying it down or moving to a lower level. Shade canopies should be collapsed.
Collect yard toys, planter pots, or other items that could go airborne and cause damage to your home or someone else’s. Keep trees and branches trimmed and maintained, especially if they are near the house.
Check that downspouts and drains are clear and focused away from your foundation if possible, to limit the effects of a deluge. A few minutes of preparation ahead of a severe weather event could save hours or days and many dollars of damage and headache.
If there is a need for emergency information during a disaster, dial the state’s 211 central call center to share shelter information, donation information and learn about disaster assistance.
For more tips and additional information, visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency at www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-emergency-management-agency and the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/eax/2023SevereWeatherPreparednessWeek.
