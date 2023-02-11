TEWKSBURY — The last day to submit nomination papers for the spring annual town election is this Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
There are currently nine open seats on various town boards including the Select Board, Board of Health, and Housing Authority, as well as the School Committee and Town Moderator.
There are two open seats on both the Planning Board and Board of Library Trustees.
Potential candidates must collect 50 valid registered voter’s signatures and addresses of Tewksbury residents to qualify.
Completed candidate’s paperwork must be submitted to the Town Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 in order to be certified to participate in the annual town election which takes place on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
The last day to object to or withdraw nomination papers is Tuesday, Feb. 28 by 5 p.m.
Tewksbury residents who will be 18 years of age, or older, on or before April 1, 2023 may register to vote for this election. Residents can register to vote at the Town Clerk’s Office during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.