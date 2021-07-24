Remember those lazy, hot summer afternoons as a kid, when it was too hot for a bike ride, a game of kickball or even to jump rope? Not a breath of air or sign of life in the neighborhood until that magical music of the ice cream truck filled the air.
Bringing all our favorite frozen treats like Chocolate Eclairs, Ice Cream Sandwiches, The Screwball (remember that one?!) Creamsicles, and Fudgesicles.
Despite the fun and variety of these vintage delights, nothing could beat the good old summertime staple, the Popsicle. Available in a variety of brightly colored fruit flavors guaranteed to stain your tongue and lips, it was the ultimate summertime refresher for a kid of any age.
The first Popsicle was born on a chilly San Francisco evening in 1905. 11-year-old Frank Epperson was making himself a powdered soft drink in a cup, using a stick to blend the powder and water. Somehow getting distracted, he left his mixture on the porch overnight. In the morning, he discovered his drink was frozen with a stick inside.
This frozen mistake never left Epperson’s thoughts, and in 1923 he patented his frozen idea and took it to the streets.
The original name for his icy treat was “Eppsicles,” but his children affectionately referred to it as “Pop’s Sicles,” and eventually the name Popsicle stuck.
Local sales lead Epperson to partner with the New York based Joe Lowe Company to distribute his Popsicles nationwide.
The company Unilever purchased the Popsicle brand in 2010, and today there are many different companies serving up a fruity, frozen treat on a stick. But the “Popsicle'' name has become an icon, and most refer to any frozen sweet on a stick as a “Popsicle,” much like how the word “Kleenex” is synonymous with the word tissue.
The Epperson/Lowe collaboration first sold the double stick Popsicle for a nickel. This was a genius marketing technique, as it was the height of the depression, and a single pop with two sticks could easily be broken in half and shared between two people.
The Popsicle was offered in seven flavors; however, there is no official record of the exact original flavors. Because they were originally marketed as a frozen drink on a stick, the original flavors are thought to be Root Beer, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, Banana, Grape, and Watermelon.
Today more than two billion Popsicles are sold in the U.S. There are more than 26 flavors of the Popsicle Brand, and countless varieties of knockoff versions of this summer treat.
Despite the large flavor selections, throughout the years Cherry has been, and still is, the all-time, most popular flavor.
Childhood memories remind me of my own mother treating the entire neighborhood to homemade Popsicles when I was a kid by freezing paper cups filled with Kool Aid.
Other homemade versions of the Popsicle can easily be made by freezing fruit juice, yogurt, or even crushed watermelon. Making homemade popsicles is an easy, fun summer activity for the kids, is cost effective, and allows you to control the sugar and nutritional value of your summertime treat.
Simply put your choice in a paper cup or even an ice cube tray, and cover with plastic wrap. Insert a popsicle stick or toothpick through the plastic wrap, submerging it into the item you are freezing (juice, yogurt, ect.) The plastic wrap will help to stabilize the stick until the treat is completely frozen.
After a few hours in the freezer, you will have your own satisfying popsicle treat!
There are also many options you can purchase to mold popsicles into the traditional, vintage shape or fun shapes like animals, fish, or even superheroes.
This summer, there is no need to beat the heat with fancy, complicated frozen smoothies, when the satisfying simplicity of the good ol’ Popsicle will do the trick. It doesn’t really matter if you prefer single stick, old school double stick, or your own homemade version, as the iconic Popsicle is always a summertime winner!
