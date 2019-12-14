TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Wednesday, Dec. 4 to recognize student achievement on the Next Generation MCAS (Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System) exam. Students in grades 3 through 10 were tested in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science, Technology/Engineering.
The Next Generation MCAS is a computer-based test that “build[s] upon the best aspects of the MCAS assessments that have served the Commonwealth well for the past two decades [and includes] innovative items created to assess the Massachusetts learning standards,” according to the state Department of Education.
“Using test results, school districts and teachers can identify areas where students need more help, refine lesson plans, and even select different curriculum resources to help students reach high expectations.”
The committee recognized 61 students who “exceeded expectations” in two subject areas in grades 3-10, six students who “exceeded expectations” in three subject areas in grades 3-10, and six students who earned perfect scores.
The committee also recognized 58 recipients of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Recipients of the scholarship are high school seniors who scored in the Advanced category on one of three high school state assessment tests in English Language Arts, Mathematics, or STE (Biology, Chemistry, Introductory Physics or Technology/Engineering), scored in the Proficient or Advanced category on the remaining two high school state assessment tests, and had a combined MCAS score on these assessments that ranks in the top 25 percent in their school district.
Recipients of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship are eligible for an award of a merit-based credit toward tuition at state universities and community colleges.
The committee also heard a presentation from the TMHS Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club. Seven students presented an information poster titled “Mind Over Matter,” displaying the themes love your lungs, anti-bullying, safe driving, and preventing alcohol abuse.
Club members also read a dramatic poem about the effects of underage drinking.
Committee member John Stadtman presented a citation to the club, and thanked advisors TMHS teacher Andy Bellistri and Maria Ruggiero, program director for the Substance Abuse Prevention Collaborative.
The committee recognized the recent passage of the Student Opportunity Act in the state legislature.
“We’re not sure what kind of impact this will have on us, we’re hoping it will be positive,” said superintendent Chris Malone. “There are some aspects in this legislation, particularly the allowance to identify special education transportation being reimbursable for circuit breaker is certainly a piece we see helpful... all of this is subject to appropriation each year, the circuit breaker itself is subject to appropriation each year… the details remain to be seen.”
He also thanked administrators and maintenance staff who worked hard to get schools cleared of snow and reopened for Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2020.
