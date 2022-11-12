TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Oct. 25, 2022 at town hall to discuss retail marijuana and a potential adaptive reuse of a hotel. Chair Todd Johnson joined remotely.
The board approved two National Grid pole petitions at Ipswich Street and East Street.
The board voted to approve a change of category for the liquor license held by Cracker Barrel. The restaurant previously had a wine and malt license, and sought to replace it with an all alcohol license to be able to serve a broader range of drinks, including a potential brunch offering.
The board approved and posted the state election warrant for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. Residents can vote in person on election day at their polling place; election information is available at www.sec.state.ma.us/WhereDoIVoteMA.
The board discussed the retail marijuana application submission process. Initially, the town planned to review applications on a first-come, first-served basis to allocate the town’s three retail marijuana licenses following approval of the new retail marijuana bylaws at the state level after a favorable vote at Town Meeting.
Though several potential companies have held their required community meetings, chair Johnson said that the process would likely be slow and would take about three months before the board began considering applications. The board decided to take out the first-come, first-served component of the bylaw, and will consider the issuance of licenses only after companies submit a completed application, host a community outreach meeting, and complete a host community agreement.
The board, as the licensing body, will weigh and consider a proponent’s experience in the cannabis industry or similar industries, compatibility of location and local geography, mitigation plans for traffic and parking, and financial solvency of companies. Proponents will be required to conduct a site plan review with the Planning Board before the Select Board reviews the application.
The board discussed an adaptive reuse proposal for the Residence Inn at 1775 Andover St. and reviewed comments for project eligibility to the Massachusetts Housing Partnership.
Sawyer Realty attorney Jeffrey Tocchio said that the reconstructed hotel rooms will be smaller in size, lending to the affordability quotient, noting that many comments received from town elected officials raised concerns over people going “stir crazy” and needing outdoor outlets.
Tocchio said that the proponent is prepared to look at both exterior and interior amenities for programming or recreation facilities. Tocchio noted that town staff and officials recently conducted a site visit of the property, which is next to the Cracker Barrel and I-495.
The site will have 130 units, including 34 two-bedroom apartments and 96 one-bedroom apartments, and 25 percent of the building will be affordable at 80 percent of the area median income; the company is seeking a waiver from the state on the three-bedroom requirement.
The company is working to address parking concerns and is focusing on ADA compliance on the property, as well as the placement of a school bus stop and connections to Route 133/Andover Street. The property may also include a coworking space to alleviate small space concerns.
The board voted to endorse the project letter to be sent to the Massachusetts Housing Partnership.
Johnson thanked the town manager and town staff for their work on Town Meeting in October, noting that “the preparedness, the transparency, and the level of information that’s put forward is paying dividends.”
Member Jayne Wellman shared that there are two open seats on the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee; interested residents can apply on the town website. She also said that the TDEIAC is considering starting a community fridge program where people can share food with those who need it.
Member James Mackey also shared that the town is getting ready to start a cybersecurity project with cybersecurity firm Dragos, from whom the town received a $100,000 grant.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
