TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 9, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall.
The board conducted a site plan review and land disturbance permit application for the Carciofi Realty Trust at 770 Main St., an existing residential property next to Tewksbury Federal Credit Union.
Engineer Ben Osgood explained that the company is developing a 10,000 square foot daycare center with 41 parking spaces; the current zoning bylaw requires at minimum one space per eight children plus one space per employee, and the daycare will serve 187 children.
The board reviewed drainage systems and stormwater plans and discussed the layout for a playground and trees. The proponent requested waivers for parking in order to dedicate parking spots to snow storage.
Member Vinny Fratalia expressed concerns over the waiver request.
“It kind of irritates me that people come in with the intention of hoping that we would give them a waiver, and I’m like, why can’t the people doing these designs make it to code like it should be and from there make the buildings whatever size it has to be,” he said. “It just seems like we get those waiver requests, and I’m like, why can’t people design it accordingly and we don’t need a waiver?”
He was also worried about sightlines being impeded.
Member Jonathan Ciampa said he was worried about children escaping the building and getting off the property. Osgood highlighted a fence surrounding the building.
Member Jim Duffy raised concerns about mulch in the playground getting washed away and a manhole in the playground area.
“How are the kids going to be protected?” he asked.
Osgood explained that the manhole will be inspected during the year. Johnson said he was more inclined to grant the removal of spaces to accommodate snow storage because most students will be dropped off.
During the public comment period, Johnson reminded residents that the board was not having a discussion on whether or not the business should be built.
Lead teacher Desiree Wickham of Main Street Learning Academy, a preschool and daycare that opened in September of 2022 located next door to the property, asked about the timeline of the buildout. She said she wanted to support a fellow business but also needed to keep her students safe.
Osgood said that the plan is to start construction within 30 to 60 days after the permit is issued, with planned completion within six months. The owner will also put up a construction fence surrounding the site.
“You’re tearing the building down obviously,” said Fratalia. “Have you ever considered relocating the building and donating the building to the town of Tewksbury?”
He said he thought it could be moved and used for affordable housing. Osgood said the subject hadn’t come up, but the process of moving the existing house would likely take a long time and would hold up construction.
The board continued the discussion to Jan. 23.
