TEWKSBURY - Friday, Feb. 11 marked the last day to submit nomination papers to run in this year’s annual town election. At the end of the day, it was finalized that 17 candidates would be vying for the 11 seats on the ballot.
For the Select Board, incumbent Jayne Wellman will be seeking reelection.
Jomarie Buckley will also be running for one of the two open seats, as well as former longtime Select Board member Mark Kratman.
There will also be three candidates running for the two available seats on the School Committee. Kayla Biagioni-Smith, Richard Russo Jr., and Christine Chesborough will all be on the ballot. Neither of the committee members with expiring terms will be seeking reelection.
For the Planning Board, incumbent Jeremiah Joseph Delaney will be seeking re-election. He will be joined on the ballot by George Ferdinand, James J. Duffy, and Cody Smith.
Looking towards the Board of Health, Susan Amato, Melissa Braga, and Nicole Burgett-Yandow will be on the ballot.
Dustin Weir was the only candidate to submit paperwork for the open Town Moderator role, while Patricia Meuse will be running unopposed for reelection to the Shawsheen Tech School Committee.
Finally, for the Board of Library Trustees, newcomers Julie Naughton and Susanne Pederson will be running for the two available seats.
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information regarding how to register to vote, polling locations, etc., visit https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/town-clerk or contact the Town Clerk’s Office via phone at 978-640-4355.
