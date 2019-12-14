There are two things no one wants to find in their Christmas stocking. One is the obvious, a lump of coal.
The other is the dreaded holiday fruitcake.
Don't get me wrong, some people truly enjoy the sticky, sweet taste of the classic fruitcake. But generally speaking, the fruit cake has a reputation for being the holiday tradition we love to hate.
For those of you that have never enjoyed the “fruits” of eating a Christmas fruitcake, it is a dense, moist, sweet cake with candied fruits, nuts, and raisins.
The earliest fruitcake recipes date back to ancient Rome. It was made with pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and raisins, but by the Middle Ages, honey, spices and preserved fruits were added.
Later it was discovered by Europeans that sugar from the American Colonies could preserve fruit by creating “candied fruit.”
This process not only made the fruit last well past “fruit season” into the winter months, but also preserved the fruit to look more colorful and attractive than dried fruit, making it more popular to enjoy for the holiday season.
Fruitcake gained popularity throughout Europe, but became a dish exclusively for special occasions in the 18th and 19th century. Ingredients for this cake were expensive and hard to come by, making it a rare treat and delicacy saved for special occasions like Christmas.
The fruitcake reached its height in popularity during the Victorian era. As a favorite treat of Queen Victoria, the fruitcake became a vital part of celebrating holidays and weddings.
Both Princess Diana and Princess Kate (Middleton) served fruitcake at their wedding, keeping this British tradition alive and well in modern England.
The fruitcake has also earned international fame, as countries all around the world have added their own regional spin on this Christmas classic.
In Germany, a sweet bread version of fruitcake is made, known as Stollen.
Different regions of Italy serve forms of fruitcake known as Panforte and Panettone.
A creamy, custard fruitcake, called Crema de Fruta is a Christmas favorite in the Philippines.
The people of Poland enjoy a loaf sponge cake called Keks to celebrate the holiday season.
Switzerland’s fruitcake is the sweet, dense Birnenbrot.
Even the Caribean Islands enjoy a rich, dark, rum soaked fruitcake known as Black Cake.
So, how did this worldwide embraced confection become such a ridiculed dessert?
Some say the birth of the American mail order fruitcake in 1913 was the beginning of the end for the reputation of the fruitcake.
Many companies that produced commercial fruitcake made cakes rich in both fruits and nuts. This started the expression “nutty as a fruitcake” in 1935, adding to the joke like lure of the fruitcake.
Soon, mass produced cakes lost their “holiday delicacy” stature when the cakes became heavy, hard and lacked flavor. Being sold in catalogs and as charity fundraisers also added to the commonplace nature of the modern fruitcake.
Traditional fruitcake recipes are saturated with liqueurs or brandy and covered in powdered sugar, both of which prevent the growth of mold on the fruitcake.
Fruitcakes can also be stored in wine soaked linens, adding to the shelf life of the cake.
A traditionally made and stored fruitcake can be edible for up to 25 years, but this fact has actually made the cake less appealing to holiday consumers and has added to the ridicule of this holiday tradition.
Late night talk show host Johnny Carson is credited with the joke making reference to the fact that there may only be one fruitcake in the world that is passed from family to family each year. Jokes of a similar nature continue to circulate about the fruitcake today.
All hope is not lost for the beloved fruitcake tradition. There are many new twists you can add to this Christmas classic to make it more appealing to a modern appetite.
Try upgrading your recipe to one that features caramel and apples.
Another new twist is to ditch the traditional candied fruit for other fruits like banana or pineapple.
Convert this unloved cake recipe into cookie form… who can resist a cookie?
We all know that everything's better with chocolate! Yes, even fruitcake!
A little eggnog goes a long way with flavor for your fruitcake, and how about fruitcake fudge? Do I need to say anything else after you have heard the word fudge?!
Fruit and cream cheese are a perfect combination, so try cream cheese frosting to take your fruitcake to the next level.
Whether it is nostalgia or family tradition, this holiday classic seems to be here to stay. This year, instead of scoffing at the fruitcake, embrace it! For great ideas on how to make a modern day fruitcake that will become a beloved family tradition, visit www.delish.com/fruit-cake-recipes.
