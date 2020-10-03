TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 6, 2020 special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review. Here is an overview of the articles.
Article 1 seeks to transfer funds from accounts with a projected surplus to accounts with a projected deficit to allow for the purchase of needed items or services, including increased costs for the primary and general election, a chiller for the police department air conditioner, baseball field maintenance, and LED streetlight replacement.
The article proposes taking $525,442 from the treasurer’s unclassified principal maturing debt and applying it to departments with budget shortfalls. The surplus was created because the town is delaying the Department of Public Works/school maintenance facility project until future revenues are better understood.
Article 2 seeks to reduce funds from budget line-items to allow the FY21 budget to be balanced, caused by a reduction in revenue from lack of meals tax, hotel and motel tax, and motor vehicle excise tax.
Article 3 seeks to authorize payment of $79,472.35 in late bills.
Article 4 seeks to transfer $850,000 in certified free cash for a one-time capital expenditure to fund sidewalk design, installation, and improvements on Shawsheen Street.
Article 5 seeks to transfer money from certified general fund free cash to the town stabilization fund to be used for future emergencies or one-time purchases or projects.
Article 6 seeks to place four parcels under the control of the Conservation Commission for protection as open space, watershed resources, and wildlife habitats, including the Chandler Well Fields, Long Pond, land behind Judith E Drive, and land off Patricia Drive.
The warrant may be viewed in its entirety on the town website at www.tewksburyma.gov/home/news/special-town-meeting-warrant-october-6-2020.
Special Town Meeting will be held on Oct. 6, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Voters are strongly advised to either wear a mask or facial covering. A limited supply of masks will be available. Directional and spatial arrows will be taped to the floor, and chairs will be spaced six feet apart. Efforts will be made to reduce crowding as the meeting adjourns, and socialization in the parking lot is strongly discouraged.
Voters are asked to bring their mailed copy of the warrant to the meeting. Please visit tewksbury-ma.gov for complete public health information and requirements.
