TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for a virtual meeting via WebEx on May 24, 2021.
The board returned to a discussion on a special permit for Todd Arsenault of Cucchiello’s Bakery at 1866 Main St. Arsenault, with his attorney Paul Ross, explained that since the board’s last meeting, interior design plans have been developed.
Arsenault and Ross also updated the board on several changes made to the original plan, including corrected labeling mistakes on the map and the placement of employee parking signs.
The board reviewed several requested waivers. Member Bob Fowler asked that the plan remove a parking space to allow for an increased size in handicap spots rather than granting a waiver for a reduced size of handicap spots.
The waivers were altered and the board reviewed special conditions. The board approved the special permit.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan special permit, use special permit, land disturbance permit, and special permit for 1023 and 1029 East St. Representatives David Plunkett, Meera Cousens, Jim Hanley, and Dick Cuoco updated the board on recent project developments.
Cousens reviewed comments from town departments regarding electrical pole locations, firetruck turning radii, and stormwater requirements; board members sought more information on fire department regulations, which the team explained would be tested once preliminary construction is completed but before curbing is installed.
Additionally, the project team showed the board a rendering of the altered fence plan, which places arborvitaes at segments along the fence. The board reviewed waivers, and approved waivers and permits.
The board held a sidewalk fee discussion regarding 325 Marshall St. The board approved a sidewalk waiver more than a year ago for the project, citing a reluctance to build “sidewalks to nowhere.”
Representative Jim Hanley reviewed calculations for the estimated cost if sidewalks were to be constructed.
“If that’s their number and they want to pay it, that’s fine with me,” said member Jay Delaney.
The board accepted the calculated $44,165 fee in lieu of sidewalks.
Board member Vinny Fratalia proposed that the board create a list of projects for which the board has approved permits but have not made construction progress.
Town Planner Anna McGinty offered to reach out to the building department to see what projects have pulled building permits, but because of the unique nature of each project, board members would need to make a list of projects for which they wanted to receive updates.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 14, 2021. The board is planning to attempt to meet in person at town hall. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.