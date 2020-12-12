TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Tewksbury Rotary Club virtually honored TMHS members of the Class of 2021, Maegan Marshall and Lexi Polimeno for receiving the November 2020 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Memorial High School and the Tewksbury Rotary Club to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Maegan Marshall, daughter of Robin and James Marshall, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau Hill for her excellent work ethic, determination and willingness to always lend a hand (even while learning remotely).
Marshall's academic career at TMHS includes taking three AP (Advanced Placement) courses and being an active member of the National Honor Society.
When not in the classroom, Marshall is busy on the athletic field as one of the captains of the TMHS field hockey team.
Marshall is also involved with many community service clubs and activities on the TMHS campus, including volunteering for the TMHS Book Buddies and Peer Leadership.
As an active member of DECA, she has participated in the DECA Fashion Show, The DECA Tewksbury Youth Baseball Stands and the DECA Bike Rodeo.
When not at school or volunteering to help her community, Marshall also finds the time to hold two part time jobs, babysitting and working at Angelina’s Italian Restaurant.
Marshall’s greatest passion is writing, and second is fashion, and would like to pursue a career as possibly a creative writer or journalist.
Lexi Polimeno, daughter of Krissy and Phil Polimeno, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Donna Boudreau Hill for her superb organizational skills and outstanding leadership qualities.
Polimeno’s academic achievements include taking four AP courses and being an active member of the National Honor Society.
Polimeno’s leadership qualities have shined at TMHS as she is the Class President for the Class of 2021 and Class Officer for the Best Buddies Program. She is also an active member of Peer Leadership, Student Council and Yearbook Committee.
When not in the classroom, Polimeno’s leadership qualities spill out onto the athletic field as she is a team captain for the TMHS soccer, basketball, and lacrosse teams, and has been an active member on all three varsity teams since freshman year.
Her athletic abilities have been recognized by receiving Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star Awards and Second Team All Conference awards for both lacrosse and basketball, and was also named as a TMHS All Decade girls lacrosse team member.
Polimeno has been able to combine her passion for sports with helping the community, by volunteering at numerous youth sports camps and activities for basketball, soccer and lacrosse.
Community service is also a passion for her outside of the athletic field, as she has volunteered at the Tewksbury Food Pantry, Zero Waste Day, Tewksbury Education Foundation’s Annual Spelling Bee and Auction, The Santa Giving Project, and has participated in several walk-a-thons to raise money for different charities.
Leadership qualities are evident with Polimeno, as she created and led the Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen and has participated in many fundraisers for TMHS clubs and organizations throughout her high school career.
If school life and community service doesn't keep her busy enough, Polimeno also finds time to work a part time job at Dandi Lyons Ice Cream.
Polimeno has decided to follow a path that will combine her two passions in life, sports and helping others, by pursuing a career in Physical Therapy.
Hard work and determination are sure to pave the way for a promising future to these two Hat’s Off Award recipients.
