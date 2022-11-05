TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m., the Town of Tewksbury will be hosting a free, light breakfast for veterans and their surviving spouses as part of this year's Veterans Day events.
This breakfast is to honor those who served our nation, and will be held at the Tewksbury Senior Center located at 175 Main St.
On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 the town will honor those who have bravely served our country at the annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on the Tewksbury Town Common.
Seats for the breakfast are limited, so please contact the Veterans Services Officer to reserve a seat at 978-640-4485.
For those individuals that require a ride to and from the breakfast at the Senior Center, please call the Transportation Line at 978-640-4480 ext.292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.