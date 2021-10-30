As the frost warnings start and the tree leaves turn color and fall, we know that the window of time has run out for our tomatoes and leafy greens in the garden. However, starting this week, crops can be planted that will overwinter and yield an early bounty for the spring.
Garlic is a perfect crop to plant now. It is low maintenance and is a fantastic kitchen staple. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, garlic is best planted between September and November, and in an area that receives a few hours of sun per day.
It is recommended to purchase bulbs specifically for planting, and not to use garlic from the grocery store, as it may have been treated or genetically modified for a long shelf life.
Break apart the bulbs into cloves, leaving the papery covering on. It is good to do this a day or two in advance of planting to allow some drying. Then, plant the cloves 2-4 inches apart and two inches deep.
Be sure to put the root end, or the wider end of the garlic, facing down into the soil. Rows should be 10-14 inches apart. It is suggested that straw be used to mulch the garlic, several layers deep.
Do not water the cloves. Once the threat of frost has passed next spring, remove the mulch. Be sure that the weather is warm enough for the green shoots to thrive. Anything below 20 degrees F is not recommended.
Any flowering shoots should be cut off, as these take energy from the growing bulbs. In the early spring, fertilizer should be laid down between the rows. We use chicken manure, but blood meal is also recommended.
Garlic requires fertilizing and watering come May, so plan to give it a good soaking every 8-10 days and hit it with some more nitrogen rich fertilizer, again, between the rows.
Garlic may be harvested around June, but the foliage should be checked. A slight yellowing indicates the bulb is ready. Pull a sample bulb out of the garden using a trowel so as not to damage the bulb. The garlic is ready to use, but many people cure their garlic so that they may enjoy it over the summer and into the fall.
The bulbs and stalks should be laid out in a well-ventilated area. Leave the dirt on them, and keep them up off the ground. Perhaps a paper bag on a garage shelf would work for you.
Let the garlic sit for several weeks up or to two months. At that point, the garlic may be brushed off, the beard trimmed, and the cloves ready for use. Good luck!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.