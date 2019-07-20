TEWKSBURY — Each week, the Tewksbury Community Market is held outside the Tewksbury Public Library. This week, one of the vendors present was Usborne Books, a company that sells a wide variety of childrens’ books.
Founded more than 30 years ago, Usborne Books is a division of Education Development Corporation (EDC), which is a company that has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of The 200 Best Small Companies in America twice, and by Fortune Magazine as one of America’s 100 Fastest Growing Small Companies.
These books are sold in a variety of ways through independent distributors that sell directly to customers through home shows, direct sales, book fairs, and web sites. In some cases, the books can also be sold directly to schools in libraries when the seller is registered as an Educational Consultant.
Usborne Books provides more than 2,000 books in a variety of genres and subject matters to choose from. The books are intended to encourage children to get into reading, despite the new forms of media present within society. With books ranging in reading level from chapter books to picture books, one is able to find something for any reading level.
To learn more about Usborne Books, visit their website at: https://www.usbornebooksandmore.com/Home/ABOUT.aspx.
The next Tewksbury Community Market will be on Tuesday July 23 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. in front of the Tewksbury Public Library. To learn more about the market and to see what vendors will be in attendance next week, visit the Market’s Facebook page: Tewksbury Community Market.
