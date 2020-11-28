TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board and Board of Selectmen met on Nov. 17, 2020, for a joint virtual meeting to discuss sidewalk planning.
The selectmen first reviewed the Verizon cable TV contract renewal. Attorney William August, who frequently represents municipalities in negotiations regarding telecommunications and cable television, came before the board to discuss the five-year license agreement between the town and Verizon.
He explained the town can receive financial support from the cable renewal license in one of two ways: the annual franchise fee, which goes into community channels, studios, equipment; and a capital grant.
August explained the Verizon capital commitment is 50 percent greater than Comcast, though Comcast has a larger subscriber base.
“While we could do better from Verizon on capital,” said August, “on the annual, they insist on being identical to Comcast.”
He noted that if Comcast goes above their current 3.5 percent of gross revenues, Verizon will match it at any point during the license period.
“Everyone should feel confident that this is a good, solid package,” he said.
August also talked about the possibility of getting a new additional high definition Public, Educational, and Government (PEG) Access channel, noting that Comcast only provides three standard channels while Verizon would provide a fourth at the town’s request.
August said that securing cable service in the digital age should be considered a win, especially as cable access is becoming an important part of the community fabric. The town will have to hold a public hearing before adopting the agreement.
The selectmen were then joined by the Planning Board to review the second draft of the Pleasant Street intersection. Board of Selectmen Chair Jay Kelly noted that with the construction of both the new Pleasant Street elementary school and fire station on Main Street, as well as significant construction on East Street and Dascomb Road, the town has an opportunity to shape the area for the next 50 to 100 years.
Consultants Lance Hill and Amy Archer of the Pare Corporation reviewed the concept plan with the boards. Goals of the plan include maintaining signalization, maximizing opportunities for future flexibility, and eliminating the small piece of East Street in front of the Congregational Church.
The traffic engineers sought to add turn lanes to move cars with maximum efficiency.
Members of both boards raised concerns over truck traffic, loss of town center land and construction costs. Archer said there would be minimal additions beyond the already-approved MassDOT projects; she added that DOT needs an advanced plan before reviewing it.
Archer noted the signalized intersection can be electronically coordinated with the new fire station.
“I think it’s a little premature for us to be critical of the design, we all can see the problems that could take place,” said Planning Board Chair Bob Fowler. “I would hope it would work out for the better.”
Planning Board member Steve Johnson asked about limiting trucks from passing through town center as a cut through, expressing an opposition to working with the Town of Andover.
“This is only the second draft, I think we’re moving in the right direction,” said Kelly. “Now’s the time we put our heads together and see how we make it better for the long haul.”
The boards then discussed sidewalk planning throughout the town — “putting our heads together,” said Kelly.
Fowler praised the selectmen’s draft plan for sidewalks, and felt having such a plan would help residents anticipate future Town Meeting items. He highlighted Main Street as an example.
“We want to make it pedestrian safe. There are areas of Main Street where there is little to no sidewalk and we have to do something to alleviate that problem for the safety of all those included.”
Kratman added the town gained extra money from the state’s Complete Streets program, but regarding Route 38 said, “I think we need to start putting pressure on our [State House] delegation... it is absolutely ridiculous that our main roadway does not have sidewalks from the city line to the town line... it’s absolutely unacceptable.”
Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman talked about the town’s pedestrian mobility master plan and outlined its three main goals: to connect destinations, to install sidewalks along main roads to maximize investment and to fill gaps in the existing sidewalk network.
Hardiman projected that depending on funding, the town could construct as much as 30 percent of the proposed installations.
Planning Board member Vinny Fratalia asked why some roads used berms and others had curbing, saying the berm sidewalks looked incomplete.
Hardiman explained that each street is taken on a case-by-case basis, and the decision is frequently based on what drainage is available — “otherwise, we run the risk of creating puddles along the side of the road against the curbing,” he explained.
Hardiman also said the sidewalk material is determined by funding, as asphalt is cheaper than concrete, adding that concrete is more susceptible to salt damage.
Planning Board member Jay Delaney said the coronavirus pandemic “has opened up the eyes of a lot of people, because people now are walking more than they ever have before” and advocated for filling in the missing gaps in the current network.
Hardiman described the DPW process for sidewalks in which a section is designed one fiscal year and constructed the next fiscal year.
Selectman Jayne Wellman proposed the idea of creating a revolving fund for sidewalks “especially as we have difficult budget seasons ahead… we need to look aggressively but also intentionally.”
Kelly proposed working with other town boards and committees to put together a more complete sidewalk vision for the town.
The selectmen’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 1, 2020. The Planning Board’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2020. Residents wishing to comment may find the call-in number on their screen and on the meeting agenda on the town website. The meetings may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.