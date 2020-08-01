TEWKSBURY — This week at the Tewksbury Community Market, Pleasant Valley Gardens was one of the vendors present at the drive-thru market.
Located in Methuen, Pleasant Valley Gardens has been growing produce for more than a century. Started by Clementi Bonanno in 1910, the Bonanno Family still operates the business, with Richard Bonanno, his wife LuAnne Bonanno, and his father Angelo Bonnano currently in charge.
Portions of the vegetables grown at Pleasant Valley Gardens are produced for wholesale markets and supermarkets, such as Trader Joes, Market Basket, Whole Foods, and the Associated Growers of New England.
Additionally, some produce is grown for local farm stands, such as Mann Orchards in Methuen. Pleasant Valley Gardens also offers a Community Supported Agriculture program in which customers purchase a farm share in advance and then receive weekly produce during the growing season.
At the Community Market, Pleasant Valley Gardens offers a variety of fresh vegetables, including lettuce, cherry tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, summer squash, cucumbers, and peppers. To pre order produce for pickup at the market, visit the website https://pleasant-valley-gardens-the-bonanno-family-farm.myshopify.com by noon on Tuesdays.
The Tewksbury Community Market, located on the front lawn of the Tewksbury Public Library (300 Chandler St.), is now open for IN-PERSON SHOPPING. The next market will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
To learn more about Pleasant Valley Gardens, visit their website pleasantvalleygardens.com, or visit their Facebook page: Pleasant Valley Gardens: The Bonanno Family Farm.
