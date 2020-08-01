Town crier

TEWKSBURY — This week at the Tewksbury Community Market, Plea­sant Valley Gardens was one of the vendors present at the drive-thru market.

Located in Methuen, Pleasant Valley Gardens has been growing produce for more than a century. Started by Cle­menti Bonanno in 1910, the Bonanno Family still operates the business, with Richard Bonanno, his wife LuAnne Bonan­no, and his father An­gelo Bonnano currently in charge.

Portions of the vegetables grown at Pleasant Valley Gardens are produced for wholesale mar­kets and supermarkets, such as Trader Joes, Market Basket, Whole Foods, and the Associa­ted Growers of New Eng­land.

Additionally, some produce is grown for local farm stands, such as Mann Orchards in Me­thuen. Pleasant Valley Gardens also offers a Community Supported Agriculture program in which customers purchase a farm share in advance and then re­ceive weekly produce during the growing season.

At the Community Mar­ket, Pleasant Valley Gardens offers a variety of fresh vegetables, including lettuce, cherry tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, summer squash, cucumbers, and peppers. To pre order produce for pickup at the market, visit the website https://pleasant-valley-gardens-the-bonanno-family-farm.myshopify.com by noon on Tuesdays.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market, located on the front lawn of the Tewksbury Public Libra­ry (300 Chandler St.), is now open for IN-PERSON SHOPPING. The next market will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m.

With any questions re­garding the Community Market, contact Commu­nity Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewks­bury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

To learn more about Pleasant Valley Gardens, visit their website pleasantvalleygardens.com, or visit their Facebook page: Plea­sant Valley Gardens: The Bonanno Family Farm.

