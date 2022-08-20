TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Aug. 8, 2022 at town hall in a joint meeting with the Planning Board to interview candidates to fill out a vacant Planning Board term.
At the July 18 meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board, chair Steve Johnson reported that member Eric Ryder resigned in a letter to Town Manager Richard Montuori and the Select Board. Professional obligations conflicted with the board’s meetings, and the board was unable to change the schedule to accommodate him.
Ryder was first elected to the Planning Board in 2018, finishing two years of an unexpired term after the resignation of member Keith Anderson. He was elected to a full five-year term in 2020. Ryder served as clerk from 2021 to 2022.
According to meeting minutes, Ryder was not present at nearly a third of the meetings during his tenure on the board, missing over half of meetings in 2022. Ryder was allowed to remain on the elementary school building committee.
The boards received six applications and conducted five interviews. The balance of Ryder’s term will be filled by a candidate selected at next year’s town election through 2025.
Select board chair Todd Johnson thanked candidates for putting their names forward.
“Putting yourself out to serve the community is not an easy thing at times. It is a sacrifice,” he said.
Planning board Chair Johnson added that the board is a frequent target of criticism and the candidate will need to “have tough enough skin.”
Candidates included Finance Committee member Jason Christian, a military veteran; Jonathan Ciampa, a project manager who also sits on the elementary school building committee; former Board of Health member and frequent candidate George Ferdinand; Mike Morawski, a plastics engineer; and Matthew Richard, a new resident working in landscape design and residential construction.
Another resident, Bob O’Brien, pulled his name from consideration before the interviews were conducted.
The boards voted unanimously to appoint Ciampa to fill the seat, due to his familiarity with town projects and experience with town boards and committees, and encouraged residents to put their names forward again to run in 2023.
The board also appointed residents John Deputat and Jeff Elwell to the North Street & Trahan School Reuse Committee; residents JoAnn Brace, Raymond Bowden, and Susan Young to the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee; and residents Niharika Karia to the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Karen Joyce Favreau to the Historic Commission.
Johnson encouraged residents to stay involved and keep looking for openings to get involved in the community, as well as attend board and committee meetings to share input and ideas.
“Stay plugged in,” he added.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
