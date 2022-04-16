TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on April 5, 2022 at town hall. All members were present.
Following the annual town election on April 2, the board reorganized. Chair Jay Kelly praised all who ran in the election and congratulated winners Jayne Wellman and Mark Kratman.
“It’s never easy to put your neck out and run, so congrats to all the candidates.”
Wellman nominated Todd Johnson to serve as the new chair, and board members unanimously approved.
“I appreciate the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and I hope to serve in the same manner in which you have led us over the past several years,” he said to Kelly.
James Mackey was selected to serve as vice chair, and Kratman was appointed clerk.
The board returned to a discussion on a road race approval for the Bourque Family Foundation. The foundation is partnering with Breakaway Ice Center on Carter Street for a road race benefit fundraiser. The 7.7K race and 5K walk will take place on June 25 at 2 p.m., and will end with a beer garden reception with entertainment.
Board members raised concerns over the race route and mid-afternoon traffic at the March 29 meeting. The board voted to approve requests for one-day liquor and entertainment licenses, but tabled the race approval to allow organizers to reconsider the race route.
A representative of the Bourque Family Foundation reported to the board that the route remained unchanged, but the foundation worked with public safety departments to establish one-way traffic routes, signage, and additional police details. A Code Red message will be sent to residents informing them of closures for the June 25 race on East Street and Shawsheen Street.
The board voted to approve the race route.
In board member reports, Kelly shared that the North Street and Trahan School Reuse Committee will be facilitating a community survey to gain public input on how the parcels should be used after the schools go offline in 2023. Kelly also requested that Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick and Town Planner Alex Lowder be involved in planning meetings to offer input and expertise. Wellman also thanked election workers for running a successful town election on Saturday, and reminded residents to respond to a survey published by the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
The survey is available at www.tewksbury-ma.gov, and paper copies can be found at the town manager’s office (Town Hall, third floor), the Tewksbury Library, or the Senior Center. The survey asks residents and employees to consider their experiences with schools, town offices, events, and across the community.
The purpose of the survey is to provide town leadership with the data and insights necessary for community improvements, informational opportunities, and focal areas. TDEIAC is charged “to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and build a stronger, more unified, welcoming town that respects and recognizes both its growing diversity, and its commonalities.”
The board heard a presentation from Tewksbury Home Build President Bruce Panilaitis.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2022. Residents may find the meeting agenda on the town website. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33.
