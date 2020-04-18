After more than three weeks of a stay at home order in Massachusetts, residents are undoubtedly getting a bit of cabin fever. While some may be immersing themselves in a deep clean, catching up on reading, or binge-watching television, there is also a way to travel around the world without leaving the couch.
Whether you have a home computer, tablet or smartphone, there is a vast collection of virtual tours available on the Internet to enjoy. Travel in person might be restricted for now, but your learning and enjoyment needn’t be.
The Lexington Historical Society is putting their annual Patriots’ Day events online this year, with live programs at www.lexingtonhistory.org/patriotsday from April 18 to April 24. Right now, you can take a virtual tour of the Buckman Tavern and the Hancock-Clarke House. Explore the historic rooms and check out artifacts dating back nearly 300 years. The website is easy to navigate and offers helpful tips for using the virtual tour.
Hop across the pond and visit merry old England. Buckingham Palace offers a free virtual tour; explore the throne room and view a portrait of Queen Elizabeth with her beloved Corgis Willow, Vylcan, Candy, and Holly. https://www.royal.uk/virtual-tours-buckingham-palace.
Westminster Abbey also has a free online tour; pass the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and “stand” on the High Altar where many a royal wedding has taken place. https://www.westminster-abbey.org/learning/virtual-tours
Google Maps offers a plethora of places to visit remotely. There are UNESCO World Heritage sites to explore including Angkor Wat, the Taj Mahal, Stonehenge, and the palace at Versailles. Get up close with the ornate and intricate architecture of the world’s greatest treasures.
The Vatican Museum also offers a wide array of papal collections and a look into the Sistine Chapel, including the famous Michelangelo ceiling. http://www.museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en/collezioni/musei/tour-virtuali-elenco.html
The Smithsonian has a number of tours of their museums and gallery collections. The National Museum of Natural History offers tours of their permanent, current, and past exhibits. The museum boasts an impressive elephant, dinosaur, and right whale. https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour
The Smithsonian also offers a peek into Smithsonian Castle and its gardens and the gardens of the Hirshhorn Museum.
Also in Washington, D.C. is the beautiful United States Botanic Garden’s outdoor and indoor collection of native and foreign plants. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/how-virtually-explore-smithsonian-your-living-room-180974436/
Several museums have collections of art on their websites. View famous works like Edgar Degas sketches from the Museum of Fine Arts https://www.mfa.org/visit/mfa-guide/highlights and Van Gogh paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/met-360-project
So many of the world’s great cultural institutions have opened their doors via virtual tours for the entire world to experience now. Take a moment to explore and experience them safely from your own home.
