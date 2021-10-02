TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, the Tewksbury Memorial High School graduating Class of 1970 will celebrate their 50th reunion. Technically, this is the 51st year after graduation, but due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event was held off until this year.
In celebration of this 50 year milestone, the class of 1970 is taking the opportunity to give back to their alma mater by hosting a TMHS scholarship fundraiser.
Monies raised from this fundraiser will be given to a deserving TMHS graduate. Reunion Committee members are currently working with TMHS staff member, Patricia Whitehouse, as to what the criteria will be to receive this scholarship.
The Class of 1970 Reunion Committee members, Mary Kay Baggs Rauseo, Connie Miranda Sweet, John Nadeau, Al Duffet, Therese Lynady, Christine Aloisi Lacey, Paul Wilson, Coleen Wilson, Dick Fortier, and Lynn O’Hearn Murphy have put in a great deal of time and effort to make this event a success.
Committee members have sourced donations from generous local businesses, such as Cracker Barrel, 99 Restaurant, Schlott Tire, Home Depot, Vic’s Waffle House, Lowell Five Bank, Deli King, Cafe Sacilia, Kyoto, Long Horn, TJ Callahan’s Pub, Luna Rossa, Wamesit Bowling, and Angelina’s Restaurant. All donated items will be used for raffle prizes for the scholarship fundraiser.
Former town selectman, Mark Kratman has also generously donated a gift certificate to Grassfields for the raffle.
A full afternoon and evening of events are planned for the 50 year celebration.
The fun will start outside of the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge, located at 777 South St. in Tewksbury, with Corn Hole, horseshoes, and reconnecting from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Scholarship raffle tickets will also be on sale at that time.
Then, the party will move indoors for dinner and an evening of dancing, remembering and more raffles, including a 50/50 winner.
Reunion Committee members would also like to thank Wicked Corn Hole, Tewksbury Florist, Blair House, Bayberry at Emerald Court and Wood Haven for their generous donations that will help make this 50th reunion a success.
Organizers are hopeful for a good turnout for this long awaited event.
Committee member Lynn Murphy said, “So far, 80 tickets have been sold.”
For TMHS Class of 1970 members that have not purchased tickets yet to the 50th reunion, they will be available to purchase at the door.
