As the summer season progresses, many have plans to visit the sandy shores of Cape Cod to enjoy the last few weeks of warm weather.
It appears that humans are not the only ones flocking to the waters off of Cape Cod, as shark sightings off the Massachusetts coastline have been a constant occurrence since June.
In one sense, Massachusetts is living up to its Hollywood legacy of shark infested waters, as depicted in the 1970’s film JAWS (which was filmed on location on Martha's Vineyard).
Today, Cape Cod is considered by experts to be one of the country’s most shark infested places, and the most commonly found shark in the waters off of Cape Cod is the Great White.
Unlike the infamous, human devouring shark of the movie JAWS, sharks mainly eat seals, dolphins, turtles and fish.
While shark attacks on humans are uncommon, a risk still remains.
According to data found in the International Shark Attack File, tracked by the Florida Museum of Natural History, in 2021 there were 73 confirmed, unprovoked shark bites on humans worldwide, with 47 confirmed cases in the U.S.
Despite the high number of shark sightings that have occurred so far this summer in Massachusetts, the public should expect to hear of even more as we enter the peak of the Great White season.
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which supports scientific shark research and raises awareness of the presence of Great Whites off the Cape Cod coast, August is the most active shark month in Massachusetts, followed by September as the second most active shark month.
For those who are old enough to remember back to the release of the 1970’s movie JAWS, shark sightings in New England were considered a rare occurrence due to the overfishing of sharks.
But in 2014, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries conducted a study to count the region's shark population, and the results of this lengthy study are rather surprising.
This study shows that the Cape Cod shark population has grown from 10,803 sharks in 2013 to 169,198 sharks in 2021. That is almost 16 times the amount of sharks than in 2013, with the greatest increase occurring in the last five years.
There are several factors which may have contributed to this recent uprising in shark population.
One reason could be the 1997 restrictions implemented by the Federal Government regarding shark fishing. These restrictions significantly lowered the amount of sharks caught by the fishing industry for the use of their meat, skin, fins and oils, thus causing a constant rise in the shark population.
Another government factor could be that the seal population became federally protected by the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act, which was created to protect the seal population from extinction.
Seals are a major food source for sharks, so as the seal population becomes larger, so does the shark population.
As for the high amount of shark sightings this summer at Massachusetts beaches, the natural Great White migration season happens to coincide with the warm water months in New England.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) agrees that with a growing population of sharks in the New England area, public safety is a concern.
In conjunction with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, the AWSC uses up to date scientific data to enhance public safety and awareness.
In order to check on the shark activity at your favorite beach, the AWSC supports a downloadable Sharktivity app, which lists up to date data on local shark activity and sightings. This easy to use app makes valuable shark activity information available to the public with a push of a button.
The AWSC also has two outreach facilities located on Cape Cod to engage the public in shark education. One shark center is located at 235 Orleans Road in Chatham, the other is located in Provincetown at 16 MacMillan Pier.
These educational shark centers offer in-depth looks at one of the ocean’s most misunderstood species. Their mission is to debunk sensational behaviors depicted by Hollywood in films like “JAWS,” and provide science based information to the public.
The Chatham location is open year round, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Provincetown location is open from May to October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Provincetown location is also open seven days a week in the months of July and August, but has a more limited schedule for May, June, September and October.
Both locations offer interactive exhibits, videos and displays. Many are geared specifically for children.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, but reservations are strongly recommended.
To find out more information on the research supported by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, or to make reservations to visit one of the Cape Cod Shark Center facilities, visit www.atlanticwhiteshark.org.
