For those looking for the quaint, seaside charm of New England va­cation destinations such as Cape Cod but hesitate to make that long car trip, you may want to consider a trip to nearby Winthrop.

Located just six miles northeast of Boston, this often overlooked seaside community offers plenty of New England seacoast charm without the added mileage.

For beachlovers, the relatively small town of Win­throp is the home of seven beaches.

There are two major beaches, one is Winthrop Beach, which stretches from Crest Avenue in the Northern part of town to WaterTower Hill on the southside of Winthrop.

The other large and centrally located Winthrop beach is Yirrell Beach, located at the base of Wa­terTower Hill. This beach is perfect for families with small children as the wa­ter at the northern end of this beach stays shallow for several hundred feet with no heavy surf.

While at Yirrell Beach, check out Coughlin Park, just west of Yirrell Beach. This park is a particular favorite of the aviation en­thusiast, as it offers a perfect viewing spot to watch planes take off and land at Logan Airport.

Coughlin Park also features a rock-lined walking beach, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground and picnic area.

The other smaller and more secluded beaches in Winthrop are Donovan’s Beach, Halford Beach, Pi­co Beach, Point Shirley Beach and Short Beach.

Located just behind Yir­rell Beach you will find the Norman F. Seifert Fer­ry Terminal, home of the Win­throp Ferry.

Enjoy the beauty of the area’s coastline from the sea on a leisurely trip aboard the Winthrop Fer­ry. This boat trip offers fantastic views of the Har­bor Islands while shuttling you to Quincy, the Aquarium/Financial district and the Seaport district of Boston.

For panoramic views of the ocean, visit the Fort Heath Park located atop the headland at Grovers Cliff in North Winthrop.

Fort Heath Park sits on the site of an old military installation that was in use between 1899 and 1965. A historical marker can be found on site relating the history of the area.

One of the best ways to appreciate Winthrop's beau­tiful shoreline is to take a walk or drive along the historic Winthrop Shore Drive.

Completed in 1900, Win­throp Shore Drive runs for one mile from Grovers Ave­nue in North Winthrop to Beacon Street in South Win­throp, and features breathtaking views of Winthrop Beach, Winthrop Shore Re­servation, and Boston Har­bor Islands.

Despite being very ac­cessible for motor vehicles, the Winthrop Shore Drive is also welcoming for walkers, offering spacious sidewalks with plenty of places to stop, sit and enjoy the view.

To get a glimpse of what Boston Harbor looked like before it was developed, look no further than Belle Isle Marsh Reservation.

Located on the Northern end of Winthrop, this is the largest remaining parcel of salt marsh in the Boston area.

Belle Isle Marsh is a protected 350 acre reservation that offers a small system of hiking trails and a wood­en observation tower.

From the tower, one can view Logan Airport, The Bos­ton skyline, Winthrop and parts of Revere.

In the summer months, Belle Isle Marsh is home to many forms of wildlife in­cluding the Snowy Eg­rets, Great Blue Heron, and a variety of other bird spe­cies.

No trip to the seashore is complete without some great New England sea­food.

The iconic Belle Isle Sea­food is a Winthrop tradition located on Belle Isle Inlet, offering a bounty of New England sea­food fa­vorites like lobster rolls and fried clams with a complementary side of spectacular views of the waterfront, Boston, and Lo­gan Airport.

The seacoast of New Eng­land is known for its important historical sites, and Winthrop will not disappoint those looking to ex­plore our early Ameri­can history.

Located on 34 Shirley St., you will find the Deane Win­throp House. Dating back to 1675, this historical home is one of the oldest wood-framed structures in the country.

Deane Winthrop resided in this home, he was the sixth son of John Win­throp who was a key figure in the founding of the Massachu­setts Bay Colo­ny.

New England seacoast communities are famous for charming downtown areas with plenty of shopping and dining. Despite its close proximity to Bos­ton, Winthrop has concentrated efforts to capture the ma­gic of New Eng­land coastal living in their downtown area.

The newly renovated Win­throp Center has be­come much more visitor friendly by becoming more accessible to travel by foot. This aspect has helped bring a quaint, small town energy to the area.

The warm and inviting ambiance of Winthrop Cen­­ter offers a variety of unique gift, book and fashion shops as well as an abundance of choice eat­eries.

Everything from BBQ, Italian, Chinese, Mexican, fast food, pub food, and more can be found in this delightful downtown area.

After dinner and shopping, an easy walk from Winthrop’s downtown will bring you to Ingleside Park.

Ingleside Park offers plenty of greenspace and paved walking trails that surround the many sporting amenities the park has to offer.

Baseball, tennis, hockey, soccer, lacrosse, football, and basketball facilities can be found on the premises, as well as a skate park. The paved trails also extend southwest to the waterfront of Donovan’s Beach.

This summer, when looking to explore the beauty and charm of coastal New England, keep in mind your seaside excursion does not have to take you far from home.

Discover the wonders of a seaside community right in your own backyard with a trip to nearby Winthrop.

Close enough to visit for an afternoon, a trip to Win­throp can transport you far away from your daily realities while allowing you re­turn home from this “mini-vacation” by dinnertime. You are sure to feel sun­kissed and re­laxed, and ready to continue with your busy summer.

