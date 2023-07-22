For those looking for the quaint, seaside charm of New England vacation destinations such as Cape Cod but hesitate to make that long car trip, you may want to consider a trip to nearby Winthrop.
Located just six miles northeast of Boston, this often overlooked seaside community offers plenty of New England seacoast charm without the added mileage.
For beachlovers, the relatively small town of Winthrop is the home of seven beaches.
There are two major beaches, one is Winthrop Beach, which stretches from Crest Avenue in the Northern part of town to WaterTower Hill on the southside of Winthrop.
The other large and centrally located Winthrop beach is Yirrell Beach, located at the base of WaterTower Hill. This beach is perfect for families with small children as the water at the northern end of this beach stays shallow for several hundred feet with no heavy surf.
While at Yirrell Beach, check out Coughlin Park, just west of Yirrell Beach. This park is a particular favorite of the aviation enthusiast, as it offers a perfect viewing spot to watch planes take off and land at Logan Airport.
Coughlin Park also features a rock-lined walking beach, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground and picnic area.
The other smaller and more secluded beaches in Winthrop are Donovan’s Beach, Halford Beach, Pico Beach, Point Shirley Beach and Short Beach.
Located just behind Yirrell Beach you will find the Norman F. Seifert Ferry Terminal, home of the Winthrop Ferry.
Enjoy the beauty of the area’s coastline from the sea on a leisurely trip aboard the Winthrop Ferry. This boat trip offers fantastic views of the Harbor Islands while shuttling you to Quincy, the Aquarium/Financial district and the Seaport district of Boston.
For panoramic views of the ocean, visit the Fort Heath Park located atop the headland at Grovers Cliff in North Winthrop.
Fort Heath Park sits on the site of an old military installation that was in use between 1899 and 1965. A historical marker can be found on site relating the history of the area.
One of the best ways to appreciate Winthrop's beautiful shoreline is to take a walk or drive along the historic Winthrop Shore Drive.
Completed in 1900, Winthrop Shore Drive runs for one mile from Grovers Avenue in North Winthrop to Beacon Street in South Winthrop, and features breathtaking views of Winthrop Beach, Winthrop Shore Reservation, and Boston Harbor Islands.
Despite being very accessible for motor vehicles, the Winthrop Shore Drive is also welcoming for walkers, offering spacious sidewalks with plenty of places to stop, sit and enjoy the view.
To get a glimpse of what Boston Harbor looked like before it was developed, look no further than Belle Isle Marsh Reservation.
Located on the Northern end of Winthrop, this is the largest remaining parcel of salt marsh in the Boston area.
Belle Isle Marsh is a protected 350 acre reservation that offers a small system of hiking trails and a wooden observation tower.
From the tower, one can view Logan Airport, The Boston skyline, Winthrop and parts of Revere.
In the summer months, Belle Isle Marsh is home to many forms of wildlife including the Snowy Egrets, Great Blue Heron, and a variety of other bird species.
No trip to the seashore is complete without some great New England seafood.
The iconic Belle Isle Seafood is a Winthrop tradition located on Belle Isle Inlet, offering a bounty of New England seafood favorites like lobster rolls and fried clams with a complementary side of spectacular views of the waterfront, Boston, and Logan Airport.
The seacoast of New England is known for its important historical sites, and Winthrop will not disappoint those looking to explore our early American history.
Located on 34 Shirley St., you will find the Deane Winthrop House. Dating back to 1675, this historical home is one of the oldest wood-framed structures in the country.
Deane Winthrop resided in this home, he was the sixth son of John Winthrop who was a key figure in the founding of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
New England seacoast communities are famous for charming downtown areas with plenty of shopping and dining. Despite its close proximity to Boston, Winthrop has concentrated efforts to capture the magic of New England coastal living in their downtown area.
The newly renovated Winthrop Center has become much more visitor friendly by becoming more accessible to travel by foot. This aspect has helped bring a quaint, small town energy to the area.
The warm and inviting ambiance of Winthrop Center offers a variety of unique gift, book and fashion shops as well as an abundance of choice eateries.
Everything from BBQ, Italian, Chinese, Mexican, fast food, pub food, and more can be found in this delightful downtown area.
After dinner and shopping, an easy walk from Winthrop’s downtown will bring you to Ingleside Park.
Ingleside Park offers plenty of greenspace and paved walking trails that surround the many sporting amenities the park has to offer.
Baseball, tennis, hockey, soccer, lacrosse, football, and basketball facilities can be found on the premises, as well as a skate park. The paved trails also extend southwest to the waterfront of Donovan’s Beach.
This summer, when looking to explore the beauty and charm of coastal New England, keep in mind your seaside excursion does not have to take you far from home.
Discover the wonders of a seaside community right in your own backyard with a trip to nearby Winthrop.
Close enough to visit for an afternoon, a trip to Winthrop can transport you far away from your daily realities while allowing you return home from this “mini-vacation” by dinnertime. You are sure to feel sunkissed and relaxed, and ready to continue with your busy summer.
