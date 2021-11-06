Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Plan­ning Board met for an in-person meeting on Oct. 25, 2021 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. The board welcomed back Town Planner Anna McGin­ty.

The board approved an as-built acceptance and bond release at 725 Main St.

The board reviewed and approved the 2022 meeting calendar.

The board approved a family suite special permit at 278 Lancaster Drive.

The board reviewed a modification to a site plan special permit/use special permit request at 1768 and 1788 Main St., which in­cludes Al Fresca Ristor­ante and Balance Spa and are owned by Joseph Au­but.

Consultant Jim Hanley ex­plained that the modification seeks to restripe the parking lot to increase the number of parking spaces. The proponent sought a waiver for a sidewalk and an adjustment to handicap parking requirements.

Board members said that the area is busy and many elderly residents walk to Market Basket and need a sidewalk. Chair Steve Johnson asked about what would happen to parking if the two par­cels split in the future.

Hanley said the plan would provide access ease­ments. Johnson said it is not fair to ask for a sidewalk because the developer already paid a fee in lieu of the sidewalk. Mem­ber Bob Fowler asked that the dollar difference be­tween the fee paid and the actual cost of the sidewalk be identified.

Hanley said the sidewalk waiver was granted in 2012, but was not sure if the fee was ever actually paid. The board continued the discussion to Nov. 8.

The board reviewed a modification to site plan special permit request for Tewksbury Country Club, LLC at 1880 Main St. Han­ley followed up on a re­view letter and showed building renderings. The board approved the modification.

The board returned to a discussion on a site plan special permit, special per­mit for the town center overlay district and ground­water protection district at 30 East St.

Attorney Dave Plunkett and engineer Dennis Griec­ci said that they believed all issues had been resolv­ed based on board comments, though they did not have a review letter from Town Engineer Kevin Har­diman.

The updated design in­cludes a widened drive, restriping, a second snow storage area, and a plaque noting the historical significance of the parcel. Amid discussion on parking spaces for visitors, the board decided to continue the issue to the Nov. 8 meeting.

The board approved non-substantial change determinations at 937 North St., the proposed site of a hotel, and 2230 Main St., the site of 34 units known as Sughrue Commons.

The board reviewed a non-substantial change de­termination at 1009 Living­ston St., which sparked dis­cussion on sidewalks and fee in lieu of construction. The board sought to settle on a single by-the-foot price for sidewalk fees in lieu of construction for all developers in the future.

Consultant Dick Cuoco said that it would be im­possible to find a single number because situations change at every lo­cation across town.

Member Eric Ryder said that the board should try to determine the fee in lieu of cost before approving waivers in the future. The board determined that request did not qualify as a non-substantial change and approved a fee in lieu of construction set at $17 per linear foot for a total of $9,044.

In new business, the board discussed the work of the zoning bylaw subcommittee. Johnson said the subcommittee is chan­ging its process, and a majority of the Planning Board will need to endorse the plan before it is sent to Town Meeting.

“If the feeling among the board members is that this is a nonstarter and it really doesn’t matter what the committee does, if when it gets here the board members aren’t going to support it no matter how it looks, we might as well tell the subcommittee now and they can stop working,” he said.

Ryder said that the board can’t answer at present without knowing what changes will be made. Johnson agreed that members cannot commit to supporting or not supporting the amendments without reviewing them first.

Johnson added that the Select Board should be ask­ed to be part of the determination process, and said that the lack of Select Board support contributed to the failure of the article at annual Town Meeting.

The next meeting is sche­­duled for Nov. 8, 2021. Re­sidents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/Tewks­bury­TV. The meeting may be view­ed on Com­cast channel 99 and Veri­zon channel 33 or at­tend in person at town hall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.