TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Oct. 25, 2021 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. The board welcomed back Town Planner Anna McGinty.
The board approved an as-built acceptance and bond release at 725 Main St.
The board reviewed and approved the 2022 meeting calendar.
The board approved a family suite special permit at 278 Lancaster Drive.
The board reviewed a modification to a site plan special permit/use special permit request at 1768 and 1788 Main St., which includes Al Fresca Ristorante and Balance Spa and are owned by Joseph Aubut.
Consultant Jim Hanley explained that the modification seeks to restripe the parking lot to increase the number of parking spaces. The proponent sought a waiver for a sidewalk and an adjustment to handicap parking requirements.
Board members said that the area is busy and many elderly residents walk to Market Basket and need a sidewalk. Chair Steve Johnson asked about what would happen to parking if the two parcels split in the future.
Hanley said the plan would provide access easements. Johnson said it is not fair to ask for a sidewalk because the developer already paid a fee in lieu of the sidewalk. Member Bob Fowler asked that the dollar difference between the fee paid and the actual cost of the sidewalk be identified.
Hanley said the sidewalk waiver was granted in 2012, but was not sure if the fee was ever actually paid. The board continued the discussion to Nov. 8.
The board reviewed a modification to site plan special permit request for Tewksbury Country Club, LLC at 1880 Main St. Hanley followed up on a review letter and showed building renderings. The board approved the modification.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan special permit, special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district at 30 East St.
Attorney Dave Plunkett and engineer Dennis Griecci said that they believed all issues had been resolved based on board comments, though they did not have a review letter from Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman.
The updated design includes a widened drive, restriping, a second snow storage area, and a plaque noting the historical significance of the parcel. Amid discussion on parking spaces for visitors, the board decided to continue the issue to the Nov. 8 meeting.
The board approved non-substantial change determinations at 937 North St., the proposed site of a hotel, and 2230 Main St., the site of 34 units known as Sughrue Commons.
The board reviewed a non-substantial change determination at 1009 Livingston St., which sparked discussion on sidewalks and fee in lieu of construction. The board sought to settle on a single by-the-foot price for sidewalk fees in lieu of construction for all developers in the future.
Consultant Dick Cuoco said that it would be impossible to find a single number because situations change at every location across town.
Member Eric Ryder said that the board should try to determine the fee in lieu of cost before approving waivers in the future. The board determined that request did not qualify as a non-substantial change and approved a fee in lieu of construction set at $17 per linear foot for a total of $9,044.
In new business, the board discussed the work of the zoning bylaw subcommittee. Johnson said the subcommittee is changing its process, and a majority of the Planning Board will need to endorse the plan before it is sent to Town Meeting.
“If the feeling among the board members is that this is a nonstarter and it really doesn’t matter what the committee does, if when it gets here the board members aren’t going to support it no matter how it looks, we might as well tell the subcommittee now and they can stop working,” he said.
Ryder said that the board can’t answer at present without knowing what changes will be made. Johnson agreed that members cannot commit to supporting or not supporting the amendments without reviewing them first.
Johnson added that the Select Board should be asked to be part of the determination process, and said that the lack of Select Board support contributed to the failure of the article at annual Town Meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2021. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.