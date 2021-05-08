America’s national pastime, baseball, is usually in full swing by mid-spring. The same can be said for the all-American hamburger. It seems grilling burgers has also become a national pastime, especially from Memorial Day to Labor Day, making May the perfect time for National Hamburger Month.
Although summer cookouts feel like they have always been a part of the American lifestyle, the iconic hamburger has only been a part of our culture for a little more than 100 years.
Ground meat dates back as early as 1209, when Mongol Horsemen, known as the “Golden Horde” were busy conquering much of the civilized world.
These soldiers spent most of their time on horseback, so they required quick meals that could be eaten with one hand while they rode. Ground meat became the solution to this army’s dietary needs.
Scraps of lamb were formed into flat patties, and kept under the soldier’s saddle while they rode. This tenderized the meat, and it was convenient to eat on the go, as the patty was eaten raw.
In 1238, the Golden Horde invaded Moscow, bringing their ground meat with them. The Russians eventually adopted this Mongol cuisine, and it became known as “Steak Tartare” (Tartare was the Russian’s name for the Mongols.)
In the 15th century, the German port of Hamburg began trade with Russian ports. During this time Steak Tartare was introduced to Germany, and became a popular delicacy made from high quality Hamburg beef.
By the late 18th century, Hamburg was one of the largest ports in Europe, and the “Hamburg Steak” as it was called by sailors, made its way to New York City.
The American version of the Hamburg Steak was catered to German immigrants and the working class, who could not afford the high price of the fine quality German Hamburg Steak. To make it more cost effective, lower grades of beef were used and it was served both cooked and raw, making it a staple food for the lower class’s everyday diet.
There is some question as to who was the first to serve the iconic hamburger on a bun that we all know and love today.
During the Industrial Revolution, the American version of Hamburg Steak was sold from carts on the streets of New York to factory workers. It is believed that bread was added to the meat patty to make it quick and easy for workers to eat while standing on the sidewalk during their short lunch break.
Many small entrepreneurs during that time also claimed to serve the first Hamburg Steak sandwich. However, all can agree that the first widespread national exposure of the burger we know today was at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri.
This new sandwich, called the “hamburger,” was considered the most innovative food of the fair.
After its unveiling at the World’s Fair, the popularity of the hamburger gained momentum, showing up on diner menus throughout the country and sparking the start of hamburger chain restaurants.
Today, over 50 billion hamburgers are sold in America each year, proving Americans' love affair with the burger is still going strong.
Besides the numerous fast food burger restaurants, there are also many trendy burger places, such as the Boston Burger Company, that specialize in unique burgers with unconventional toppings.
Move over pickles, lettuce and tomatoes, you can now find your favorite American hamburger topped with such things as pulled pork, sweet potato fries, hot peppers and guacamole, macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter and bananas!
For those who prefer their burger hot off the grill in your own backyard, there are a few things you should know to make the perfect burger at home.
First, start with the right meat. For juicy burgers use ground beef with at least 18 percent fat. Extra lean beef tends to be too dry and tough to achieve a classic burger flavor.
The more freshly ground the meat is, the more tender and flavorful the burger is, so ask your butcher to grind the meat for you while you wait, or invest in a home meat grinder.
When forming your burgers, wet your hands first to avoid stickiness.
The proper burger size for optimum grilling should be three-quarters of an inch thick on the edge, and half an inch thick in the middle.
Keep burgers cold until they hit the hot grill. This helps the flavor-carrying fat stay in the meat.
Grill on a steady, high heat and flip only once during the grilling process.
The USDA sets the minimum safe temperature to cook ground beef at 160 degrees Farenheit to kill any harmful bacteria in the raw meat.
Cook burgers two minutes per side for rare, three minutes per side for medium rare, four minutes per side for medium and five minutes per side for well done.
Allow cooked burgers to “rest” for 5-10 minutes to finish cooking and redistribute juices.
With warmer weather on the way, it’s a perfect time to fire up the grill and enjoy National Hamburger Month. Celebrate the American burger experience like never before by trying out new and unusual toppings for your burger.
For those not quite as adventuresome with their burger, the classic, all-American hamburger can still hold its own on a plain bun. I will borrow a notable observation from musician Jimmy Buffet and point out that it is still “heaven on earth with just an onion slice.”
