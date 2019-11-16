TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen met last week to address tax rates for residents and commercial property.
Before opening the meeting, the board took a moment to recognize Stephen Deackoff, a Tewksbury resident for over 20 years, who passed away suddenly last month. Deackoff was a member and past chairman of the Tewksbury Conservation Commission, as well as a member of the Tewksbury Local Housing Partnership and the Community Preservation Committee.
“He was... committed to sustainability practices, not only for our residents through housing, but also... through conservation,” said board member Anne Marie Stronach, who served with Deackoff on the Local Housing Partnership. “I want to thank his family for sharing him with us, and thank him and send our condolences to his family.”
The board held a tax rate hearing with Tewksbury chief assessor Joanne Foley. Foley explained that the purpose of the hearing was to allocate the local property tax levy among five property classes for fiscal year 2020, as well as the selection of a minimum residential factor, address residential and small commercial exemptions, and address a discount of up to 25 percent for open space property.
She further explained that a residential exemption would shift the tax burden from lower valued properties to higher valued properties and to those owned by nonresidents, and noted that the board has historically voted against the exemption; furthermore, a small business exemption would lower the taxes on parcels occupied by small businesses and would shift those taxes to other commercial and industrial taxpayers, and again, the board has historically voted against the exemption.
Additionally, an open space discount would allow for a discount of up to 25 percent for property classified as open space, shifting the tax burden to the residential class; currently there is no land with a tax classification for open space in Tewksbury, and the board has historically not granted a discount for property classified as open space.
Currently, property in town is divided into five classes: residential, open space, commercial, industrial, and personal property. Foley described the town’s sales and valuation process to determine property values. Addressing rate split options, Foley explained that a recommended 1.55 CIP (commercial, industrial, personal property) shift would change the residential tax rate to $16 from $17.95, and the commercial tax rate to $27.82 from $17.95.
The 1.55 shift in 2020 would lead to 25.52 percent of the tax burden coming from commercial taxes; no shift would lead to 16.46 percent of the taxes being paid by commercial properties. The Town Manager recommended a minimum residential factor of 0.8916 to accommodate the 1.55 shift.
“I’m interested in staying competitive with our neighbors... with the amenities we’re offering in this community we’re seeing new growth... but we have to prioritize our residents,” said board member Jayne Wellman.
Board members raised concerns over excessive costs to small food establishments as well as senior citizens on fixed incomes.
“We’re not lowering taxes, we’re shifting them,” said chairman Jay Kelly.
The board voted to have the tax shift at 1.55 with a minimum residential factor of 0.8916 in a 2-3 split with Anne Marie Stronach and Brian Dick for and Jay Kelly, Mark Kratman, and Jayne Wellman against. The motion failed.
Kratman suggested a tax shift at 1.56; the board voted 4-1 to approve with Jay Kelly dissenting. The board unanimously voted against both the residential and small commercial exemption and the open space discount.
The board turned to an audit review by accounting firm Powers and Sullivan; representatives explained that the town had a strong fiscal year, and the town’s debt to total appropriations is a “very manageable” 4.2 percent.
Member Jayne Wellman wanted to know how Tewksbury compares to neighboring communities; the representatives explained that some towns don’t have a funding plan, which puts Tewksbury ahead.
The board approved meeting dates for 2020.
The board postponed a discussion on Act H.3976 “Awareness of Sewage Pollution in Public Waters” to the next meeting.
The board voted to allow municipal employee Steven Powers to contract independently with the town for snow plowing.
The board approved a change of officer and change of beneficial interest application for an annual restaurant all alcoholic beverages license for the 99 Restaurant and Pub.
The board approved an easement agreement with PSI Atlantic LLC at 395 Woburn St.; voters at Special Town Meeting in October approved an article allowing the town to accept the easement for drainage on Woburn Street.
The board announced that the December Tree Lighting will be on Dec. 6 at town center, as well as a public awareness campaign to combat litter.
Wellman mentioned that the Beautification Committee is launching a Community Beautification Award; every month, two businesses will be recognized for exceptional attention given to their properties. The two businesses recognized in October were Saffron Indian Grill and Tewksbury Country Club, and the businesses recognized in November are Jim Boudreau Automotive Service Center and Shawsheen Animal Hospital.
The board entered into executive session to discuss contract negotiations.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2019.
