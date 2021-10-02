TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting on Sept. 27, 2021 in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present, though the meeting had several audio issues.
Jay Kelly, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, came before the board to discuss three articles that will be voted on at special Town Meeting. Although the articles are not zoning articles, they “would impact the verbiage in the zoning bylaws,” Kelly said.
Articles 12, 13, and 14, sponsored by the selectmen, seek to change language related to the board, including changing the term “Board of Selectmen” to “Select Board,” any reference of Board of Selectmen to “board,” and “chairman” to “chair.”
Article 12 seeks to amend the town charter, Article 13 seeks to amend the town’s general bylaws, and Article 14 seeks to amend the town’s zoning bylaws.
Member Vinny Fratalia said he didn’t see a need to make the change, but noted that other towns in the state are doing so. Member Jay Delaney asked who pays for the work to change the wording in the zoning bylaw.
Kelly said that because documents are digital now, text can be easily changed electronically, so costs are incidental.
“I have a problem with the amount of money that’s going to be spent,” Delaney said.
Chairman Steve Johnson noted that boards in town frequently make no recommendation on articles that are outside their scope; nevertheless, the board voted to recommend adoption of all three articles.
The board reviewed a modification to a site plan special permit request from the Tewksbury Country Club at 1880 Main St. Owner Marc Ginsburg and consultant Jim Hanley explained that Ginsburg is seeking to add a 2,000 square foot addition to the club’s maintenance barn along with a silo; the building abuts the Livingston Street cricket pitch.
Hanley reviewed a letter from the DPW and the board viewed a rendering of the plan. Fratalia said that the silo would represent “what Tewksbury’s about — being a farming community back in the day.”
The board continued the discussion to their next meeting.
The board reviewed a special permit and site plan special permit for Tewksbury Funeral Home at 967-975 Main St. Meera Cousens of Civil Design Consultants explained that the funeral home is adding 39 parking spaces and 460 square feet to the existing building. She shared revised plans and a drainage report from the DPW.
She noted that the proponent removed a signage waiver request and will return for a sign special permit later.
The board approved seven waivers and the special permit and site plan special permit.
The board returned to a discussion about a site plan special permit, special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district for John Sullivan at 24 Pleasant St., the current site of Sycamore Hall.
Representative Dave Plunkett and engineer Doug Lees responded to notes from the DPW on the project and noted a recent meeting with the Tewksbury Historical Society; one commercial unit in the new development will be used by the nonprofit.
“A new building is going to shine as Sycamore Hall has shined,” said member Bob Fowler.
Member Eric Ryder asked about the cost of maintenance of striping outside the driveway, pricing the handwork at $4,000 based on his professional experience [author’s note: Ryder is currently the director of public works in Hudson].
Lees said the estimate sounded steep; Plunkett said that developments always incur a maintenance cost to the town but property tax will create revenue, adding that he did not have a good answer as to how future maintenance would be funded.
Ryder said that the parcel owner and developer could agree to pay for the upkeep of striping for a certain number of years. The board discussed using thermoplast instead of paint, which would be more expensive for the town to upkeep but would last longer.
Plunkett projected a spring 2022 construction launch. The board voted to approve a waiver to allow for an eight foot fence and approve the permits.
The board approved a family suite special permit at 5 Florence Ave.
The board approved a nonsubstantial change at 935 Main St.
Fratalia requested that the board reach out to Walgreens on Main Street to get an update on landscaping at the site.
Ryder shared that he had received a message from a resident about 1323 South St.; the site is allegedly being used as a “storage yard” to reach the adjacent solar farm in Andover. The resident raised concerns about trucks and the safety of children.
Fowler suggested the building inspectors of both towns work together to assess the situation. Ryder said the resident reached out to Andover staff but calls had “fallen on deaf ears,” to which Johnson said he was “stunned.”
Members called for an investigation into the issue.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2021. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
