TEWKSBURY — Last week, it was announced that Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy Sheehan was one of six finalists for Chief of Police in Palm Bay, Florida. However, on Thursday Aug. 2, the Palm Bay City Manager’s office confirmed that Sheehan did not make the final round of candidates, meaning he was not selected for the position.
Sheehan was initially selected as a semi-finalist from a pool of more than 50 applicants.
Since joining the Tewksbury Police Department in 1987, Sheehan has held a variety of positions within the department. They include: detective sergeant, lieutenant, SWAT team commander and deputy chief. He has served as the town’s Chief of Police since 2009.
Sheehan has been planning for potential career changes, including possible retirement or changing locations, as he would have done if he received this position.
In an interview with the Lowell Sun following the announcement of Sheehan’s finalist status, Tewksbury Town Manager Richard Montuori said that although he wished Sheehan the best, he hoped he would stay in town for the time being.
“I don’t want to see him leave whether it’s for this job or retirement,” Montuori said. “He’s an asset to the community.”
Despite having no plans at the moment to leave the Tewksbury Police Department, Sheehan will still be moving on eventually. Once the time comes to find a replacement, applicants will undergo a civil service process that includes an interview/assessment process, ranking the applicants based on their answers.
As of the present day, there is no one directly in line to succeed Sheehan.
