As you clear the dishes from the table and put away the remains of your Thanksgiving feast, there is only one thing on your mind… or maybe two.
The first thing might be “Is there any more leftover pumpkin pie?”
The second thing must be “I’m ready for Black Friday shopping!!”
But are you really prepared for the largest retail shopping time of the year?
Americans are expected to spend approximately $87 billion dollars on Black Friday shopping this year. This figure includes early bird shoppers that start shopping right from the dinner table on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday (which is comparable to Black Friday but for online shoppers.) This means that Black Friday shopping is no longer a single day event, but rather a Thanksgiving weekend event.
There are plenty of discounts to be had both in stores and online during this weekend, but typically, Black Friday is known for great deals on electronics and small appliances, while Cyber Monday historically offers better deals on clothing and toys.
Keep in mind that Black Friday shopping is not a sport for the faint-hearted. In order to receive optimum discounts for your holiday purchases, it requires much more research and preparation than the average trip to the mall.
First and foremost, make a list and prioritize your shopping list by order of importance. This will put the “must find” items on your internal radar, so you can focus your efforts on finding them first.
Always have a back up plan. There will be an instance when the items you are looking for are not available. Add a second item to your list, just in case you can’t find the one you really want.
Do your homework by studying ads both in print and online. Use websites and apps that will compare prices for you like Consumer Reports, Google Shopping, Shopkick or Shopzilla.
You can also try getting “social” with your favorite retailers. Check out Facebook pages, Instagram, and Twitter feeds of retailers to find exclusive deals and promotions.
Organize any coupons, store credits or membership cards you may need for your shopping excursion, and keep them all in one place (like an envelope or zip lock bag) and then put it in your car. This will avoid you leaving it on the kitchen counter when you leave the house at four in the morning to start your holiday shopping.
Once you figure out what you need and where to get it, then you need to decide if you are shopping online or in stores.
For die-hard Black Friday shoppers, nothing gets the adrenaline pumping like hitting the pavement early and getting the satisfaction of having those holiday deals in hand at the moment of purchase. If you are planning on going to the stores, start early or shop late.
Some retailers will open at midnight Thursday, others at 5 a.m. on Friday, so check ads for your favorite stores or malls Black Friday start times. Most shoppers start early in the morning and then run out of steam by late afternoon, making after 5 p.m. on Black Friday less crowded.
Consider leaving the kids at home. You wouldn’t bring little ones to work and expect to get anything accomplished, so don’t think you will get your shopping done if you bring them to Black Friday shopping either. Let them enjoy the day off from school at home with a grandparent or friend while you take care of business!
Plan a route for your shopping trip so you won’t be driving all over New England, wasting precious shopping time in the car.
Don’t rely on those attractively priced doorbuster deals for hot items like TVs, video games and electronics. Quite often the store will only have a few of these items, and if you are not one of the first people in line, they will be gone in minutes, with no rain checks offered to disappointed shoppers.
It may sound like common sense advice, but don’t forget to eat and drink while shopping. All that Thanksgiving food will only keep you going for so long, then you will start to get irritable and lose focus. If you don’t want to stop for a snack, bring one with you, as well as a bottle of water.
If you are planning on doing your Black Friday shopping in your PJ’s from the comfort of your couch, then you can start shopping as early as Thanksgiving eve, and shop straight through Cyber Monday (but I don’t recommend doing that without stopping for food, sleep, and bathroom breaks!)
When shopping online, be sure to check online Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads in advance to get the best deals. Look for retailers offering free shipping, as shipping costs can add up quickly, making a dent in your shopping budget.
Also be prepared for technical malfunctions when shopping online on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sometimes the volume of traffic will cause a retail website to temporarily crash, so be patient!
Weather you are shopping online or in stores, always know the return policies before you purchase, because we all know that “the perfect gift” isn’t always perfect. You don’t want to find out after the holiday that the return or exchange policy isn’t what you thought.
Keep in mind throughout all the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping season, that it truly is the thought that counts, so don’t stress about finding those perfect gifts.
During this Black Friday weekend, if you choose to shop at the stores and malls, take a breath and enjoy the hustle and bustle of shopping amongst the Christmas sights and sounds of the mall. Stop for a bite to eat or maybe a visit with Santa.
If you choose to stay at home, sit by the fire, turn on some holiday “mood” music, and relax while you chip away at your ever growing shopping list.
Either way, as of Thanksgiving Day, there are only 27 shopping days left until Christmas!
