TEWKSBURY — Although election day isn’t until Nov. 3, Massachusetts offers in person, early voting to those wishing to cast their ballot before election day. In Tewksbury, voters are able to cast their ballot in the presidential election, as well as in down ballot races, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30. No application is required.
Early voting will be available at Tewksbury Town Hall, located at 1009 Main St., Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The only exception will be on Saturday Oct. 24, in which it will be offered from 2 to 8 p.m.
If one has applied for a mail-in ballot, one is able to vote early or on election day instead as long as they have not returned their mail-in ballot to the Town Clerk’s office. If the ballot has already been returned to the Town Clerk’s office, then one cannot vote early or in person on election day.
If one votes early, they are also not eligible to vote in person on election day, as their ballot will have already been cast and begun to be processed through advance removal, the process by which early ballots are opened and separated from their internal envelope, and advance depositing, the placing of the ballot that has already been advanced removed into the tabulator prior to election day. These processes occur in accordance with Secretary of State Regulations.
The Town Clerk and Board of Selectmen also note that electioneering is prohibited during federal, state, and local elections in Massachusetts. This also applies to absentee and early voting. Electioneering is the distribution or display of materials intended to influence the actions of voters within 150 feet of the entrance to polling places. In the case of any early or absentee voting, the only polling place will be the Tewksbury Town Hall. Other precincts will be open on election day.
In order to guarantee the ability to vote in the 2020 election, one has to be registered to vote by Oct. 24. Voter registration is available online, by mail, or in person at Town Hall. The last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is Oct. 28, and it must be postmarked or returned in person by Nov. 3.
With questions regarding voter registration and/or voting in the 2020 elections, contact the Town Clerk’s office at 978-640-4355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.