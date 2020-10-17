Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — Al­though election day isn’t until Nov. 3, Massachu­setts offers in person, early voting to those wishing to cast their ballot before election day. In Tewksbury, voters are able to cast their ballot in the presidential election, as well as in down ballot races, beginning on Sat­urday, Oct. 17 through Fri­day, Oct. 30. No application is re­quired.

Early voting will be available at Tewksbury Town Hall, located at 1009 Main St., Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The only exception will be on Sat­urday Oct. 24, in which it will be offered from 2 to 8 p.m.

If one has applied for a mail-in ballot, one is able to vote early or on election day instead as long as they have not returned their mail-in ballot to the Town Clerk’s office. If the ballot has already been returned to the Town Clerk’s office, then one cannot vote early or in person on election day.

If one votes early, they are also not eligible to vote in person on election day, as their ballot will have already been cast and begun to be processed through advance removal, the process by which ear­ly ballots are opened and separated from their in­ternal envelope, and ad­vance depositing, the pla­cing of the ballot that has already been advanced re­moved into the tabulator prior to election day. These processes occur in accordance with Secretary of State Regulations.

The Town Clerk and Board of Selectmen also note that electioneering is prohibited during federal, state, and local el­ections in Massachusetts. This also applies to ab­sentee and early voting. Electioneering is the distribution or display of materials intended to in­fluence the actions of vo­ters within 150 feet of the entrance to polling pla­ces. In the case of any early or absentee voting, the only polling place will be the Tewksbury Town Hall. Other precincts will be open on election day.

In order to guarantee the ability to vote in the 2020 election, one has to be registered to vote by Oct. 24. Voter registration is available online, by mail, or in person at Town Hall. The last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is Oct. 28, and it must be postmarked or returned in person by Nov. 3.

With questions regarding voter registration and/or voting in the 2020 el­ections, contact the Town Clerk’s office at 978-640-4355.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.