TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury’s events for Veterans Day start on Friday, November 8 with the fourth annual Veterans Breakfast from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Tewksbury Senior Center. This free event will be hosted by Veterans’ Service Officer Lisa Downey and served with help from State Senator Barry Finegold and State Representative David Robertson.
RSVPs can be made to Lisa Downey or Donna Allen at 978-640-4485. Bayberry Assisted Living is also hosting a veterans breakfast on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m. Tewksbury’s Flag Ceremony will begin later that day, at 9 a.m. at the Blair House.
The Veterans Day Ceremony is at 11 a.m. on the Town Common, according to a program sent by Lisa Downey. United States Air Force Vietnam-era veteran and American Legion Sub-District 5 Commander Joseph Zangri will be the Master of Ceremonies. The Tewksbury Memorial High School Band will play the national anthem before Tewksbury’s Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Eagle Scouts recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
After Tewksbury Congregational Church Reverend Baxter Chism leads an opening prayer, Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Jay Kelly will share greetings from the town. Other Board of Selectmen will be present at the ceremony. Sergeant First Class William D. Maldonado of the United States Army will serve as the guest speaker.
The Tewksbury Swimming Seniors will be singing “Let There Be Peace” following mentions from State Sen. Finegold, and State Reps. Robertson and Tram Nguyen. Wreaths will be presented to honor Tewksbury’s deceased service members before the honor guard 21-gun salute from Tewksbury Police and Fire Honor Guards.
Governor Charlie Baker’s annual Veterans Day proclamation will be read between the Tewksbury Memorial High School Band’s “Taps and Echo” and the Tewksbury Swiming Seniors’ “God Bless America” to end the ceremony.
Veterans Day events conclude with the 10th annual dinner honoring veterans and warriors at the Tewksbury Country Club hosted by North Reading Veterans Services. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free for veterans and guests, but costs $25 for anyone else. Ticket orders and RSVPs can be made by phone at 978-357-5212 or 978-640-4485.
Veterans Services Officer Lisa Downey encourages folks to step out to recognize veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
She said, “They serve our country for us to have freedom; we should thank our veterans for their service to our country.”
The Town Clerk’s office numbers 1,530 veterans in Tewksbury based on the 2019 census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.