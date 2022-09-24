The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
So much of the Massachusetts landscape was cleared in earlier centuries that finding these literal hidden histories is an incredible treat. Wachusett Mountain, at 2,006 feet, is the tallest peak in Massachusetts east of the Connecticut River and offers 17 miles of day-hike trails.
Trees in an old growth forest are characterized by height and girth. Forest is a misnomer, as most sites are limited to a grove or cluster of trees over just a few acres that somehow escaped the saw or axe of a land clearing mission.
Early residents needed trees for heating, timber to build houses, and cleared land for farming. Several old growth locations are in gullies and trenches that would not have been practical or accessible, hence the trees were not cleared and were allowed to continue their growth.
Hemlock, pine, elm, maple — any species could be in the old growth category. In Massachusetts at least, there doesn’t appear to be a specific type of old growth that is more prolific. It is the inaccessibility of locations that has served to protect these giants.
Some of the most documented old growth in the state is in Mohawk Trail State Forest in Charlemont, Massachusetts near the Vermont border. A cluster of the largest Eastern White Pines are in an area called the Peace Grove within the state forest.
Many of the trees have been named for Native American leaders. White pines were a symbol of peace for the Haudenosaunee; a collective of six tribal nations who were thought to bury weapons at the base of a white pine to secure a peace agreement.
At Mount Wachusett state reservation, the old growth forest is along the Mid-State trail, a 92 mile trail that extends from New Hampshire to Rhode Island. The trees are estimated to be between 150 and 350 years old, depending on the species. Trees along the Old Indian trail on the mountain surround the summit on steep slopes.
The trail is accessible from the visitor center on Mountain Road in Princeton, which has restroom facilities, maps, and interpretive information about the area. However, parking is limited to 28 spaces, though on the afternoon we visited we had no trouble parking. There is also a summit road which is open until the last weekend in October, though you can park outside this area any time to hike the trails.
https://www.mass.gov/locations/wachusett-mountain-state-reservation
